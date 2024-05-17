AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Ronaldo, Ronaldinho & Agüero call out Erling Haaland after he becomes Clash of Clans character

PRNewswire May 17, 2024
  • The Norwegian superstar footballer was announced as the Barbarian King character in Clash of Clans, one of the world’s most popular mobile games with over two billion downloads
  • But the legendary football players posted tongue-in-cheek reaction videos on their social channels, saying they should have been given the starring role
  • Fans of Haaland can check out the game here

HELSINKI, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Football legends Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Sergio Agüero have playfully called out star striker Erling Haaland online, voicing their frustrations over his major new deal with Supercell video game Clash of Clans.

The Norwegian forward has become the famous ‘Barbarian King’ character in the popular mobile game, but the legendary Brazilians and Argentine have claimed the deal should have been theirs – as their characters would’ve been a better fit.

Ronaldo, a three time FIFA player of the year and twice winner of the Ballon d’Or, said: “I can’t believe they put Erling Haaland in Clash of Clans. I am Ronaldo the First! Nobody tears down defences like Ronaldo the First.”

Ronaldinho, a fellow World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner, joined in the action by saying: “I know they already have a wizard in Clash of Clans, but I create even better magic with a football at my feet.”

While Sergio Agüero, a Premier League and Argentina national team legend, said: “Everything I do, he does it too, whether it’s breaking records or playing video games. And now he’s in a game? Give me a break!”

All three said that they should have been the face of the new Clash of Clans campaign, which has seen a surge in downloads following the Norwegian’s involvement. Clash of Clans and Haaland recently launched the new partnership with an epic movie-style trailer, complete with custom Haaland soundtrack.

Responding to the comments, Erling Haaland said: “These guys are all legends and I’d have them in my clan any day.”

To experience the Haaland-themed event in Clash of Clans, download the game here.

About Supercell
Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its launch in 2010, the company has brought five games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Supercell’s dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

SOURCE Supercell

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.