AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

A new breakthrough in thermal monocular—-Pixfra Mile2 Series

PRNewswire May 17, 2024

HANGZHOU, China, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pixfra Technology’s 2024 launch, the Mile 2: New Miles to Go, has won the German Red Dot Design Award. This advanced thermal monocular is crafted for outdoor use, search and rescue, and hunting, setting new precision standards with its minimalist design and sophisticated algorithms. The slogan “New Miles to Go” reflects our commitment to innovation and leadership in thermal imaging technology.

Elegance Meets Ingenuity

The Red Dot Award-winning Mile 2 thermal monocular exemplifies a blend of minimalism and refinement. Crafted from high-quality soft rubber, it features a sleek profile with an anti-slip design. Ergonomics ensure comfortable handling during extended use, while the tri-button layout allows for one-handed operation even in low-light conditions. The hidden power button adds to its streamlined design. Its pocket-sized form and lightweight construction make the Mile 2 an ideal companion for outdoor exploration. The circular diopter adjustment and centrally aligned neck strap hole design ensure a robust and user-friendly experience, guaranteeing durability.

Pioneering Thermal Imaging with AI-Enhanced Clarity

The Mile 2 Thermal Monocular, powered by advanced thermal ISP4.0 and AI algorithms, enhances user experience with four key improvements. These include adaptive target brightness and contrast, expanded dynamic range, edge-sharpening for image definition, and noise reduction for stable image quality. With a 12μm ultra-sensitive detector and high magnification capability, the Mile 2 offers exceptional clarity and a versatile view.

Mastering the Wild with Advanced Imaging and Tracking

“Jungle Mode” is an algorithm tailored for dense environments, enhancing the visualization of targets and backgrounds. The M2 thermal monocular features hotspot tracking to identify the warmest point, aiding in rapid target detection. With a high-capacity battery, it offers 8.5 hours of continuous use, suitable for full-day operations. Pixfra Outdoor app supports simultaneous remote viewing for up to 4 users via WiFi, enhancing shared outdoor experiences.

The Ultimate Companion for Adventurous Exploration

No matter the terrain—dense forests, turbulent waters, or scorching deserts—M2 Thermal Monocular is designed to excel, ensuring users can enjoy the thrill of exploration anytime, anywhere. With a high-quality pc shell, Mile 2 is durable, heat-resistant, and wear-resistant, capable of withstanding harsh environments. Its IP67 rating provides a high level of protection, offering reliable assurance for outdoor adventures.

Embrace the adventure with Mile 2, a cutting-edge explorer’s aid and sensor of the world’s hidden details. Pixfra Technology’s commitment to innovation redefines thermal imaging for the uncharted.

SOURCE Pixfra Technology Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.