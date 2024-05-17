HoSkar Night, A Regional Premier Networking Event Is Coming Back To Phnom Penh On May 29th

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The hospitality and real estate market in Cambodia has experienced rapid development in recent years, driven by foreign investment and urbanization, as well as the influx of many new investors. In line with this, WeHub has brought back HoSKar Night to Phnom Penh, aiming to support industry stakeholdes in Cambodia to come together, connect and discuss market updates.

Recognized as the premier networking platform in the region, HoSkar Night is tailored for professionals in the Hospitality and Real Estate sectors to connect with real estate developers, hotels owners, designers, general managers, senior industry leaders, technology specialists, culinary innovators, and forward-thinking business entrepreneurs.

The upcoming event, hosted at TRIBE Phnom Penh Hotel on May 29th, will kick off with the HoSkar Talk panel discussions at 4:45 PM, where local and international market experts will explore key aspects of the Cambodian hospitality development.

Renowned experts, including Mauro Gasparotti (Savills Hotels), Craig Douglas (Lodgis Hospitality Holdings), Rocky Khou (Khou Group), Edward Lee (Prince Real Estate Group) and Melita Koulmandas (Song Saa Collective) will provide insights on resort development, the future of Cambodia’s condotels, the luxury market, operator strategies, brand expansions, and more. Following the discussions, the HoSkar Night networking session will start at 6 PM. Esteemed guests will have the opportunity to forge valuable connections, explore potential business partnerships, and enjoy socializing.

Given the event’s exclusive nature and limited capacity, priority access will be accorded to local developers, hotel owners, senior industry professionals, and esteemed members of the WeHub community.

– Inquir to attend both HoSkar Talk Panel Disucssion and Networking session: https://forms.gle/awtpM6VaLKNp8gUMA

– Inquire to attend the Networking session only: https://hoskarnight.com/register/

Co-hosted by Hafele Cambodia and Savills Hotels, in partnership with SALTO WECOSYSTEMS, Radisson Hotels Group and supported by Seara Sports Systems Cambodia, Archetype Reality, Cambodia Hotel Association, Architectural Engineering Consultants, Eurocham Cambodia, Confluences Trading, Cambodia Investment Reviews and PR Newswire, the HoSkar Night aspires to create an extraordinary networking experience for industry professionals in Phnom Penh.

Following HoSkar Night Phnom Penh, a series of events is set to take place across Southeast Asia including HCMC (June 2024), Manila (July 2024), Hanoi (October 2024) and Bangkok (November 2024).

For more information about HoSkar Night in Phnom Penh and WeHub’s upcoming events, please contact: Ms. Thi – Thi@wehubyou.com or follow WeHub official social media channels at:

– LinkedIn

– Facebook

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hoskar-night-a-regional-premier-networking-event-is-coming-back-to-phnom-penh-on-may-29th-302148779.html

SOURCE VISION ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY