Experience Family Paradise in Vietnam at Premier Residences Phu Quoc

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Nestled in the vibrant southern area of Phu Quoc Island, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay unveils its special summer offer at the ultimate resort for families seeking fun and creativity. Here, parents and children will have the chance to truly “live in style” throughout their vacation.

Family-Friendly Accommodation

Located at Kem Beach – one of the top 100 most beautiful beaches in the world, guests staying at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay can truly embrace the natural beauty of the “pearl island”. The resort offers a diverse accommodation system with 752 units from rooms, suites, apartments, penthouses and villas. Particularly, apartments, penthouses or villas with open living space and private swimming pools will be the ideal choice for families looking for privacy during the vacation.

Looking over the emerald private beach, the room system here always offers outstanding views from dawn till dusk. The interior of the rooms is designed in a contemporary and elegant style with white and blue as the main color scheme, inspired by the waves and fresh ocean breezes. Whether for small families or multi-generational ones, guests will find options that perfectly cater to their needs.

The resort offers numerous picturesque spots and impressive check-in locations for travelers. The standout feature that first captures the attention of visitors at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is the main building, characterized by its unique and innovative architecture, drawing inspiration from the wooden barrels used by the island’s fishermen for fermenting fish sauce.

Exciting Entertainment Activities

The resort provides a wide range of classes and workshops for both adults and children with a focus on environmentally-friendly activities such as the Little Gardener program at the Kids Club or the souvenir-making workshops using recycled materials at the Playground. These programs allow children to have fun while learning about their love for nature, the ocean and animals.

Every Saturday afternoon, the resort hosts a lively and fun pool foam party. Guests can immerse themselves in the cool, refreshing water, play with the fluffy white foam, and enjoy joyful moments with family and friends.

Staying at the resort, guests can easily visit Sunset Town, one of the most popular destinations in Phu Quoc. The entire family can admire the radiant beauty of the Kiss Bridge at dusk and capture impressive check-in photos. When night falls, families can stroll and shop at the VuiFest Night Bazaar, featuring various colorful street performances. Especially, guests should not miss the multimedia performance masterpiece “Kiss of The Sea” and the nightly fireworks display.

Summer Offer

All room rates at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay include tickets to the “The Kiss of The Sea” show. Upon arrival, guests simply need to contact Reception to set up their FaceID ticketing data and head to Sunset Town to enjoy this spectacular performance.

Access our media kit for the full release HERE

Contact:

Email: HB2Q9-RE1@accor.com

Website: https://premierresidencesphuquoc.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/experience-family-paradise-in-vietnam-at-premier-residences-phu-quoc-302148784.html

SOURCE Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay