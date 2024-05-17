AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • environmental issue

“Riders Unite for Green: Segway-Ninebot ‘GoGreenRideClean’ Earth Day 2024 Challenge”

PRNewswire May 17, 2024

BEIJING, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Segway-Ninebot is thrilled to announce the successful wrap-up of the ‘GoGreenRideClean’ Earthday2024 Riding Challenge. This eco-friendly initiative, which ran from April 15th to May 5th, was not just a celebration of Earth Day but also a testament to the power of community and sustainable transportation.

Under the inspiring theme ‘GoGreenRideClean’, participants across the Asia-Pacific region joined forces to make a significant environmental impact. Riders from the Golden Monarchs, Electric Navy, and Blaze Racers teams competed in a friendly mileage challenge, all in the spirit of cleaner, greener mobility.

The event saw 1,547 riders from Asia-Pacific, Middle-east, and Russia come together to contribute an astonishing 1,973,387 points and cover a total distance of 79,378 kilometers. Their pedal power led to a reduction in carbon emissions by 95,117 kilograms, equivalent to planting 5,313 trees – a true embodiment of the ‘GoGreenRideClean’ ethos.

Segway-Ninebot celebrates the collective effort of every participant who embraced the ‘GoGreenRideClean’ mission, proving that every rotation of the wheels contributes to a healthier planet.

About Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot is a leader in intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots, committed to innovation and eco-friendliness. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing personal transportation and contributing to environmental stewardship.

(PRNewsfoto/Segway-Ninebot APAC)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/riders-unite-for-green-segway-ninebot-gogreenrideclean-earth-day-2024-challenge-302148822.html

SOURCE Segway-Ninebot APAC

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.