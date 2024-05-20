Subang Jaya Medical Centre Applauded by Frost & Sullivan as the Best Hospital Company of the Year in Malaysia for the fourth consecutive year

SJMC’s significant efforts in alleviating nursing shortages, enhancing workflows and its strong market-leading position, both locally and globally resulted in high patient retention and strong referrals.

SAN ANTONIO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the hospital industry and noted that operational inefficiencies, workflow interruptions and shortage of skilled healthcare professionals are some key challenges faced by the healthcare industry. Based on its findings, Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) is recognized with the 2024 Malaysian Best Hospital Company of the Year Award for the fourth consecutive year in the hospitals industry, making it the first to be recognized continuously with this prestigious accolades

The company is a private hospital with 443 licensed beds and over 150 outpatient clinics. It handles approximately 50,000 admissions and 550,000 outpatient visits annually. With a workforce of around 1,600 healthcare professionals, SJMC offers services across more than 260 medical specialties encompassing diverse therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, digestive health as well as women and children health.

Bhaskar Vittal, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan, observed, “SJMC provides comprehensive and integrated care, implementing practices aimed at achieving the best possible outcomes for patients. A typical cancer patient journey at SJMC starts with awareness-building and screening programs, continuing with diagnosis, treatment, and aftercare, which includes support groups, educators, and counselors—all key elements in cancer care management.

SJMC is a finalist flagship medical tourism hospital selected by the Malaysian Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) which is fully endorsed by the Malaysian Ministry of Health. It has achieved several accreditations including the Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation and aims at providing patients a seamless transition throughout their health journey in Malaysia. Patient onboarding follows a process-oriented approach from the inquiry level, where patients receive detailed information on available services, specialist doctors, and treatment availability.

SJMC has achieved international branding and recognition for its Cancer & Radiosurgery Centre (CRC), known for its person-centered care approach. Moreover, the hospital has been credited by the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI) as the first Center of Excellence (CoE) for oncology services in Asia-Pacific, marking a milestone achievement. SJMC continuously improves patient treatment options, expands day care surgical offerings, and prioritizes safety, faster recovery, and lower costs in line with industry trends to achieve medical excellence.

The hospital’s Genetic Wellness, a first-of-its-kind clinical-grade genetics testing program, provides more than 1,000 insights into patients’ health conditions based on their unique genetic blueprint. The test provides individualized information on a wide range of conditions, including chronic, infectious, and metabolic diseases, allergies, and drug responses, allowing individuals to make informed choices for their overall wellbeing.

SJMC became the first hospital in Malaysia to introduce a remote patient monitoring system, SeniorConnect, that is tailored to the unique needs of senior patients and is particularly beneficial in urban settings, where it is common for working adults to face challenges in caring for their elderly relatives. It is also the first hospital in Malaysia to perform day care robotic-assisted total knee replacement and total hip replacement procedures using the Mako SmartRobotics system. It also focuses on preventive and precision healthcare—key trends in the global healthcare industry.

Its continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology allows diabetes patients to continuously monitor and control their blood glucose. SJMC also successfully conducted a clinical improvement project, titled “Reducing Early Morning In-Patient Hypoglycemia Incidence among In-Patient Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in non-Critical Care Wards,” which found that patients adhering to the recommended snack regimen experienced zero hypoglycemic incidents. SJMC aims to enhance diabetes wellness with its multidisciplinary approach through revolutionary technology and in-depth research.

SJMC’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Radixact X9 with Synchrony synchronizes the movement of radiation beams with the tumor’s motion, allowing seamless and continuous radiation delivery during the patient’s natural breathing patterns. This technology enables delivering accurate radiation dosage while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues.

“SJMC’s digital technologies and equipment enhance the patient journey, improve clinical outcomes, and provide the healthcare workforce with the best tools to achieve their medical excellence goals,” added Vittal.

Bryan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of SJMC expressed his gratitude for receiving this prestigious recognition for the fourth time, saying, “We’re honored to be recognized for the exceptional care our dedicated staff provides. Their unwavering commitment and teamwork are what truly make a difference for our patients. We’ll continue to pursue excellence and deliver world-class healthcare.”

“In today’s healthcare landscape, strengthening the healthcare workforce, enhancing workflows, and solidifying our market-leading position are paramount. We’re committed to achieving these goals by empowering our staff through training which improves the quality of patient care and equipping them with tools that enhance decision-making while encouraging them to embrace and learn in this digital healthcare era,” he adds.

With its excellent financial performance, seamless customer experiences, and strong overall performance, Subang Jaya Medical Centre’s unwavering dedication to exceptional healthcare is again recognized on the international stage, with their fourth consecutive award win.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91-9953764546

E:tarini.singh@frost.com

About SJMC

Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC)

SJMC has an impeccable reputation as one of Malaysia’s most trusted private medical centres best known for its clinical outcomes. The hospital is an award-winning 443-bed multi-disciplinary tertiary hospital of CAH Medical Centres (previously known as Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care Group), providing comprehensive and complex care in all specialties.

It is one of the few internationally accredited Joint Commission International (JCI) hospitals in Malaysia and Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) accredited. SJMC’s laboratory is also an internationally recognized MS ISO 15189 accredited since 2009. In 2023, SJMC Oncology (Cancer) Services is certified by Australian Council of Healthcare Standards (ACHS) International as a Centre of Excellence, making it the first in Asia-Pacific.

SJMC is recognized as a finalist for the Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital Programme 2023 – 2025 by Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) to establish Malaysia as a globally renowned icon for healthcare travel, delivering exceptional end-to-end patient experiences anchored on medical excellence, service excellence, and international branding. It receives both local patients across Malaysia and international patients across the Asia Pacific with over 47,000 admissions and almost half a million outpatient visits annually.

For more information, contact:

Celia Tan

P: +60 17 930 8200

E: celia.tan@rsdhealth.com

Nur Yee Jie Min

P: +012 355 1885

E: nur.jiemin@rsdhealth.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan