SUNRATE joins Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SUNRATE, an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform today announced it has joined Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition in support of fighting climate change through funding the restoration of 100 million trees. This announcement is part of the global fintech’s efforts to contribute to a sustainable economy and improvement of the planet.

“The Priceless Planet Coalition works by uniting companies, communities and consumers in collective, coordinated climate action. By pooling resources, it’s possible to rapidly scale forest restoration work and environmental initiatives, while providing forward-thinking companies like SUNRATE with pre-existing infrastructure that easily – and cost effectively – allows them to have a tangible impact. It is this connectivity that makes the Priceless Planet Coalition different and more effective,” said Sandeep Malhotra, executive vice president, Products & Innovation, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

Mastercard founded the Priceless Planet Coalition in January 2020 which is guided by climate science and forest restoration experts Conservation International (CI) and World Resources Institute (WRI). The Coalition employs rigorous science-based best practices for the selection, implementation and monitoring of forest restoration efforts.

“Tackling climate change is critical to our sustainability framework and studies have shown that reforestation is key to combating global warming, which in turn influences climate change positively. Therefore, we are proud to join this initiative and work together with Mastercard and other stakeholders to protect our planet and make our lives greener,” said Darren Thang, Head of Marketing of SUNRATE.

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, SUNRATE is recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, London and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays and J.P. Morgan. To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/

