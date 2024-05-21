SparkLabs Cultiv8 announces 2024 accelerator

The 2024 accelerator will bring the number of companies supported by SparkLabs Cultiv8 to over 50. More than $AUD 750 million has been raised by their portfolio companies, which boast a combined value of more than $1.75 billion and have created over 750 jobs globally.

ORANGE, Australia, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SparkLabs Cultiv8 announced today the nine innovative cleantech companies selected for its annual accelerator program.

Founder Jonathon Quigley said the companies had been selected for their contributions towards creating a more sustainable and efficient global food production system.

“The interest in this sector has grown enormously over the past eight years, as well as the understanding from the investor and corporate communities about its importance in achieving both our emissions and food security ambitions,” he said. “As we endeavour to support a resilient and profitable agricultural system, technologies that curtail emissions and increase productivity are not just vital today but will become indispensable in the future.”

Located in Orange NSW, the SparkLabs Cultiv8 Cleantech Agri-Food Accelerator has been at the forefront of nurturing start-ups and scale-ups since 2017, facilitating their growth both within Australia and on the international stage.

The 2024 cohort includes:

Alkiira Therapeutics specialises in Australian grown, Australian made botanical extracts and nutraceutical ingredients for global markets, valorising untapped waste streams from local agriculture.

Bovotica is adding mass and reducing gas in cattle via a proprietary technology probiotic/prebiotic feed supplement that decreases methane production and increases weight gain.

Carbon Friendly provides end-to-end carbon technology solutions that enable the agricultural industry to develop and monetise large-scale carbon inset and offset projects.

Levur is a cutting-edge biotech company harnessing yeast and sustainable methods for customisable, high-quality oil substitutes for the cosmetic and food industries.

Nitronic is developing technology to produce on-site, zero-carbon fertilisers, mitigating price volatility and the dependence on imported fossil fuel-based products.

NonTox is developing non-toxic, natural herbicides to manage resistant weeds along with animal farm anti-pathogen.

Invenios is exploring the untapped potential of microbes to develop innovative biological solutions tailored to market needs.

Pyx Global is developing advanced digital architecture to ensure secure exchange of data and credentials along supply chains.

Unibaio has created a microparticle from natural origins to formulate more efficient pesticides and fertilisers, boosting active ingredient uptake by plants.

2023 accelerator participant Santiago Navarro, CEO, Packamama, said the program had been invaluable in scaling Packamama’s sustainable wine bottle business into Australia where it is now widely available. “You get access to an unbeatable ecosystem for Australia as well as a wider ecosystem internationally,” he said. “The SparkLabs brand is globally respected, from Silicon Valley into Asia.”

The SparkLabs Cultiv8 Cleantech Agri-Food Accelerator runs for six months, utilising a global network of experts and advisers. Visit www.sparklabscultiv8.com to find out more.

