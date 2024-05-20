A SUMMER OF JOYFUL AND RADIANT MEMORIES AT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL HONG KONG

Special room rates, outdoor and kid-friendly activities, wellness dining, digital detox retreat

HONG KONG, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the sun graces the sky and the city awakens with its vibrant energy, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong invites guests to bask in the sunshine with an array of new and immersive activities. Located at the epicentre of the financial and cultural districts and with eight Michelin stars under one roof, guests are in for an exceptional summer getaway.

“Summer is the perfect time to unwind from the daily hustle and create wonderful memories. May we invite you to experience the vibrant pulse of Hong Kong“, says Christian Poda, Regional Vice President and General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. “Whether you’re seeking a family vacation, a romantic escape, or a well-deserved solo treat, we provide a holistic experience tailored to your unique preferences.”

A Multi-generational Summer Holiday with a Second Room Offer

Escape to an oasis of luxury and space with the Summer Retreat package. Unlock exclusive benefits with rates starting at HKD 5,480* per room per night. Guests can enjoy 50% off the second room with guaranteed late check-out until 16:00 for the primary room. Connecting rooms are available across most of the room categories, ensuring added comfort, convenience, and privacy for multi-generational getaways, two families or groups travelling together. Guests can enjoy stunning views of the Hong Kong skyline while soaking up the sun or taking a leisurely swim in the Infinity Pool. Moreover, take advantage of dining discounts at ARGO and The Lounge.

*Price is subject to 10% service charge. Terms and conditions apply.

Outdoor Escapades

Beyond the bustling concrete jungle of Hong Kong, lies a world of natural beauty and exciting theme parks. This summer, explore the heart and soul of the city through cultural experiences and family-friendly packages.

For panoramic scenic views of Hong Kong, join the Peak Explorer tour to High West Mountain adjacent to the Victoria Peak. An experienced guide will lead participants to the summit, ensuring a successful hike for newcomers and seasoned visitors alike. But the excitement doesn’t end there. Hong Kong is also home to two theme parks that are perfect for family outings. Enhance the visit by booking Family Adventure at Disneyland or Family Fun at Ocean Park inclusive of round-trip transportation, admission tickets, and priority access to rides and attractions.

Kids For All Seasons

Recognized by Travel + Leisure as one of the Best Hotels and Resorts for Families 2024, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong ensures young guests are well-pampered with amenities to re-create the coziest homelike feeling. The Kids’ Playzone is equipped with a car-racing simulator, a foosball table, and other exciting games. Two Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Lung King Heen presents a menu that caters to the palates of young diners, as does The Lounge. The lunch buffet at ARGO offers a great selection for the whole family.

Children have the opportunity to become true jacks of all trades while embracing their passions as young global travellers. To provide children with such experiences, the Hotel introduces the “Junior Hospitality Explorer” this summer — an experiential program designed to offer children hands-on and entertaining learning opportunities. Led by professional hotel staff, participants will dress up in Four Seasons uniforms while learning techniques of chocolate tempering and bonbon-making from the top pastry chefs in town. Expert housekeepers will also guide them in mastering the art of making a perfectly cozy and inviting beds.

Eat Well, Live Well

Food is the core of well-being and healing. It is crucial to consume nutritious food to achieve a holistic and balanced life. Executive Chef Maxime Luvara has curated a selection of recipes that prioritize wholesome ingredients. Each dish is thoughtfully crafted to provide a healthy dose of antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients that promote well-being.

From vegan and vegetarian delicacies to balanced plates, a variety of indulgent treats are available to satisfy the most discerning palates. Dine al fresco at Pool Terrace and savour light bites such as Heirloom Tomato Salad with Ginger Vinaigrette, and Pan Seared Shrimp with Fregola. At The Lounge, guests can choose from a rotating menu that includes Lemon Fettuccini with Blue Shrimp and Asparagus, Red Tofu Curry, and Marsala Poached Pear with Dark Chocolate.

Nutritious, balanced, and inspired — the Live Well menu ensures a flavourful menu option for everyone, regardless of dietary or lifestyle preferences.

Unplug and Revive with Digital Detox Retreat

Embrace inner peace and comfort at The Spa with Ignae’s Digital Detox Retreat. It is designed to relieve the strains of an urban, device-led lifestyle, from muscular tiredness to blue light damage on the skin. The treatment lavishes guests with Azorean aromatherapy oils in a welcoming foot bath, reflexology, scrub and full body massage incorporating Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) techniques, while skincare powered by Ignae’s EPC Factor, including its Blue Light Serum, soothes and restores the dermis for a rejuvenated glow.

Enquiries: +852 3196 8900 | spa.hkg@fourseasons.com

