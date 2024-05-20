AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Clarivate Launches AI-Enhanced Solution to Accelerate Trademark Watching

PRNewswire May 20, 2024

Providing faster and more accurate answers to critical business questions

LONDON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, launched the first publicly available version of Trademark Watch Analyzer today at the 2024 International Trademark Association Annual Meeting. As the next-generation trademark protection solution enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology, this solution combines Clarivate global trademark and case law data, in-house IP expertise, and cutting-edge AI technology. It will provide faster and more accurate answers to critical business questions by automating key trademark watching tasks and intelligently prioritizing result sets.

Trademark Watch Analyzer connects users to trademark datasets in 258 countries and territories across 191 official trademark registers, as well as data from 7+ million trademark litigation cases. This content is harmonized and connected through AI algorithms which query, connect and mine both datasets delivering advanced insights in supported watch products. This revolutionizes the way trademark watch results are delivered, so that clients can rank results based on their chance of success/opposition.

According to data from SAEGIS®, a CompuMark™ trademark solution from Clarivate, the number of trademark applications filed globally each year has more than doubled since 2014. With over one million new trademarks added to trademark registers around the world each month, the risk of infringement has never been greater, making vigilance of trademark applications essential to protect and grow strong brands.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: “As the global business landscape grows more complex, trademark professionals are faced with challenges including more data, less context and shorter deadlines. Our advanced AI-driven solution enables clients to confidently monitor their trademarks anywhere in the world, with global monitoring and automated alerts, while also saving time, costs and critical resources. The launch of the Trademark Watch Analyzer is the latest example of our Think forward™ promise — connecting clients to trusted intelligence to ensure an IP-empowered tomorrow.”

With a more intuitive design and user interface, Trademark Watch Analyzer will enable clients to have a much-improved user experience as they work with their results. The navigation will be based on the same architecture as the Brand Landscape Analyzer launched in 2023, providing clients with a more cohesive experience within the Clarivate product suite.

Find out more about Trademark Watch Analyzer here.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media Contact:
Jack Wan, External Communications Director
newsroom@clarivate.com

 

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.