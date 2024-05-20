Axonify Unveils Unified Solution to Solve Massive Frontline Employee Engagement Challenge at ATD 2024

Singular solution addresses traditional LMS limitations and ineffective engagement technology by empowering L&D, HR and Operations teams

WATERLOO, ON and NEW ORLEANS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Axonify, a global leader in frontline learning and workforce productivity, is introducing the Axonify Frontline Employee Engagement Suite (part of the award-winning Axonify Frontline Enablement Solution) designed to address the critical employee engagement challenge and its impact on retaining talent and improving frontline productivity and performance. This new offering, announced at ATD 2024, represents a significant advancement in HR technology, providing a fresh approach to employee engagement focused on helping workers feel competent, confident and comfortable at work.

According to a recent study published by Gallup , only 32% of full- and part-time employees said they were engaged by their work, compared to 34% in 2021 and 36% in 2020—this marks the first annual decline in engagement in a decade. Paired with 85% of frontline corporate leaders who plan to retain or increase their annual investment in employee engagement, it’s clear organizations are seeking new ways to engage their workforces and solutions are needed.

Starting with a revolutionary approach to frontline learning more than 10 years ago, Axonify continues to find new and innovative ways to deliver the technology needed to drive business outcomes and ensure employees have a great shift, every day.

“We’re excited to launch our Frontline Employee Engagement Suite to address the pressing need for right-fit engagement strategies tailored to frontline teams,” said Dave Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at Axonify. “Axonify’s approach brings engagement into a single, unified experience, moving away from the limitations of a traditional LMS, and offering organizations the tools they need to create a more connected, agile and high-performing frontline workforce.”

Axonify’s new Frontline Employee Engagement Suite overcomes traditional barriers—like fragmented solutions that don’t reach frontlines and ill-fitting tools meant for desk workers—by giving learning leaders, HR and Operations teams a more holistic way to move the needle on employee engagement right inside Axonify:

Reach the entire frontline, every day

Axonify’s short, gamified, personalized daily training experience fits into the frontline workflow on any device—earning an industry-best 80% user participation rate—that sets the foundation for a strong employee engagement strategy.

Communications that align frontlines and foster community

Leadership messages: Deliver leadership and manager-level critical communications to the entire workforce instantly

Deliver leadership and manager-level critical communications to the entire workforce instantly Two-way communications: Promote engagement and community with employees through two-way communication so they feel heard by HQ, leaders/managers and each other

Promote engagement and community with employees through two-way communication so they feel heard by HQ, leaders/managers and each other Tactical campaigns: Organize a series of targeted communications into time-specific campaigns that are easily accessible by all employees

Organize a series of targeted communications into time-specific campaigns that are easily accessible by all employees Real-time chat: Boost collaboration with a company-sanctioned chat, backed by enterprise-grade security

Timely performance support and feedback

AI-powered job support: Keep frontlines confident with moment-of-need answers

Keep frontlines confident with moment-of-need answers Pulse surveys: Get pulse checks on your frontline with built-in survey tools that get immediate responses and immediate feedback

Get pulse checks on your frontline with built-in survey tools that get immediate responses and immediate feedback Task management: Assign tasks and track progress with live completion rates and feedback loops

Foster a culture that recognizes and rewards

Game mechanics and rewards: Motivate and incentivize teams to challenge, compete and reward each other for points and prizes

Motivate and incentivize teams to challenge, compete and reward each other for points and prizes Recognition: Give teams the ability to recognize each other for a job well done

Together, these employee engagement tools continue to expand the value Axonify brings to all parts of an organization, including our proven frontline learning solutions that enable faster onboarding, airtight compliance and safety training, career and skill development training and more.

