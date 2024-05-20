AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
XCMG Machinery Unveils Groundbreaking ESG Report, Marking a Milestone in Sustainable Business Development

PRNewswire May 20, 2024

XUZHOU, China, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a significant stride towards sustainable development, XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, “XCMG”) releases its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. This landmark document highlights the company’s achievements in electrification and intelligent manufacturing within its strategic value chain. By reinforcing its green competitive edge, XCMG is spearheading the industry’s transition towards sustainability.

XCMG Machinery Unveils Groundbreaking ESG Report, Marking a Milestone in Sustainable Business Development. (PRNewsfoto/XCMG Machinery)

Keep Strengthening the Green Competitive Edge, Promoting the Green Transition of Industries

In 2023, XCMG achieved a nearly 15% reduction in carbon emission intensity compared to 2020 while cutting energy costs by approximately RMB 30 million. The company reported total greenhouse gas emissions of 391,285.29 tons for the year—a decrease of 33,269.01 tons or 7.84% from the previous year—with new energy usage accounting for 19.64% of its total energy consumption.

Continuously Explore the Forefront of Intelligent Equipment and Production in the Construction Machinery Industry

In a significant stride towards the forefront of intelligent equipment and production within the construction machinery industry, XCMG has been named among the 2023 Intelligent Manufacturing Demonstration Factories by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. This accolade underscores XCMG’s commitment to exploring an intelligent manufacturing model that spans product design, manufacturing, supply chain collaboration, marketing, and after-sales service. In 2023 alone, XCMG invested 501.87 million CNY in R&D, securing 1,672 new patents and setting 40 new standards while accumulating a total of 1,229 software copyrights.

Investing in People for Sustainable Business Growth

Recognizing talent as its primary resource, XCMG Machinery invested over 26 million CNY in global staff training during 2023, conducting more than 10,067 training sessions for nearly 400,000 participants across various domains, including technology management, marketing, and manufacturing. The company also conducted 964 safety hazard inspections, completed 12,320 corrective actions, and enhanced its safety operation and production management systems alongside occupational disease prevention training.

Beyond internal support efforts, XCMG continues to shoulder responsibilities for improving social conditions. Since 2016, it has tackled extreme weather challenges due to prolonged droughts in Ethiopia by constructing family water cellars. Utilizing rooftop and groundwater collection technologies, provide filtered rainwater for drinking and agricultural use during dry seasons. By the end of 2023, 161 family water cellars and 20 school purification systems have been completed, significantly alleviating local water scarcity issues during dry periods.

Please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/upload/file/2024/05/14/b158bff9b82a42379a788c881df76e62.pdf to read the report.

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

