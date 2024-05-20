AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
KuCoin Ventures Announces Strategic Investments in ELFi Protocol to Enhance Derivatives Trading Experience

PRNewswire May 20, 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KuCoin Ventures, the investment arm of the global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, has announced a strategic investment in ELFi, a cutting-edge decentralized derivatives trading platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the cryptocurrency derivatives market, emphasizing the strategic partnership between the two entities.

ELFi has been at the forefront of innovation in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, offering a suite of advanced trading functionalities that cater to both retail and institutional investors. As a pioneer in supporting Portfolio Margin within the P2Pool model, ELFi has demonstrated its commitment to providing sophisticated risk management systems for listing contracts across various risk levels.

The strategic partnership between KuCoin Ventures and ELFi is expected to unlock new opportunities for both parties. Leveraging the industry insights of KuCoin Ventures, ELFi is set to achieve substantial growth. Conversely, ELFi’s innovative trading solutions will diversify services offered by KuCoin Ventures. Some of the key highlights of the partnership include: enhanced liquidity for ELFi, advancements in risk management for all participants and innovation in pool designs.

KuCoin Ventures is excited to partner with ELFi, a platform that shares our vision for a more open and accessible financial future. This investment is not just financial; it’s a strategic move to integrate ELFi’s innovative trading solutions into our ecosystem, providing our users with a superior trading experience.” Said Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin Exchange.

KuCoin Ventures has been actively seeking out and investing in promising blockchain and cryptocurrency projects that align with its vision of a decentralized and inclusive financial ecosystem. The investment in ELFi is a testament to KuCoin’s commitment to supporting projects that bring transformative solutions to the market.

ABOUT KUCOIN VENTURES

KuCoin Ventures aims to invest in the most disruptive crypto and blockchain projects of the Web 3.0 era. As a community-friendly and research-driven investor, KuCoin Ventures works closely with portfolio projects throughout the entire life cycle, with a focus on DeFi, GameFi, and other Web3.0 infrastructures.

ABOUT ELFi Protocol

ELFi is a decentralized derivatives trading platform that focuses on delivering top-notch trading functionalities. It’s the pioneer in supporting Portfolio Margin within the P2Pool model, and boasts a sophisticated risk management system for listing contracts of various risk levels. Additionally, ELFi introduces innovative liquidity pool designs, offering industry-first zero-risk stablecoin liquidity pools and LSD re-collateralized liquidity pools. It strives to better meet market and user demands through features like risk isolation, asset pricing, and LST asset support.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kucoin-ventures-announces-strategic-investments-in-elfi-protocol-to-enhance-derivatives-trading-experience-302149887.html

SOURCE KuCoin

