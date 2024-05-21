AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Loyalty Juggernaut Receives US Patent for Innovative Technology Enabling Individualized Experiences at Scale

PRNewswire May 21, 2024

3rd Patent Award Adds to Growing IP Portfolio and Reinforces Commitment to Innovation

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CRMC Show – Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. (LJI), the loyalty industry’s first cloud-native technology platform for Loyalty Programs, Loyalty Ecosystems, and Digital Marketing, today announced at CRMC that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded a patent (#11978082) for LJI’s groundbreaking use of AI. This patented technology enables brands to deliver individualized offers to program members at scale.

Loyalty Juggernaut Logo

“This transformative feature allows a single loyalty campaign to be personalized and tailored across an entire member base, effortlessly achieving what we call ‘mass individualization,’ which is the stated mission and #1 priority of loyalty programs globally,” said Shyam Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Loyalty Juggernaut. “This patent marks a significant milestone for us and reinforces our vision of how loyalty programs engage customers by delivering experiences that are 1:1 personalized.”

This marks the third patent for LJI, making their GRAVTY® platform the only loyalty technology globally with patents for three essential capabilities required to future-proof today’s loyalty programs and ecosystems. The other two patents are for:

1.GRAVTY Visual Rules (GVR): The only patented “no-code” rules engine in the loyalty technology industry, empowering loyalty professionals by combining extreme sophistication with extraordinary simplicity  (watch GVR in action here).

2. Multi-dimensional Behavior (1st party data) Tracking: This feature is particularly significant in today’s age of cookie-less consumers, as the reliance on high-quality first-party data grows in driving individualized customer experiences and maximizing the effectiveness of digital marketing and data-driven initiatives.

“Loyalty marketers are always looking for ways to engage customers 1:1 at scale. This innovation is groundbreaking in its use of AI to drive mass personalization, the holy grail of loyalty programs,” said Bill Hanifin, Chief Executive Officer, Wise Marketer Group.

Media Contact: media@lji.io

About Loyalty Juggernaut

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. is the next-gen customer engagement and loyalty solutions enterprise helping brands transform their loyalty programs into data-led businesses to maximize customer value and compete at scale. LJI’s GRAVTY® platform powers over 40 loyalty ecosystems globally, involving 4,000+ participating brands across 12 industries including Retail, CPG, Hospitality, Airline, BFSI, Telco, and multi-brand diversified business conglomerates. Customers include Majid Al Futtaim, Liverpool, Global Hotel Alliance, Deutsche Telekom, Viva Aerobus.

#loyaltymarketing #loyaltyprograms #customerengagement #CX #individualization #personalization

Follow us on LinkedIn. More at www.lji.io

 

SOURCE Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc.

