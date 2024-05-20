BingX Marks Sixth Anniversary with Comprehensive Global Expansion Strategy

Set to launch USDC-margined futures trading

Introducing Launchpad and Launchpool for token sales

Expanding into Turkey , Vietnam , and Argentina , backed by localized support and dedicated teams

Plans documentary with Whale and Dolphin Conservation and a renowned video platform to raise awareness on animal protection.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, today announced its ambitious global expansion strategy “ExpansionX” during its sixth anniversary celebration on May 20. Under the theme “Amazing Six,” the exchange marks this milestone with a grand 13 million USDT prize pool.

Now supporting 18 languages and a global user base of 10 million, BingX has solidified its leadership with a remarkable growth in perpetual futures trading volume and 750 tokens listed on its spot trading platform. The “ExpansionX” initiative aims to broaden BingX’s footprint across more fields, further establishing its presence in the cryptocurrency industry.

Diverse Product Offerings and Technological Innovation:

BingX’s success hinges on its unwavering commitment to continuous innovation and product diversification, catering to the evolving needs of crypto enthusiasts and traders worldwide. Offering a diverse range of products, BingX empowers users with flexibility and choice in managing digital assets.

Guided by a user-centric philosophy, BingX systematically and comprehensively develops its products and services. To enhance capital efficiency, BingX will introduce USDC-margined futures trading and expand the range of assets used as trading margins, alongside updates in coin-margined futures trading.

In spot trading, BingX will launch Launchpad and Launchpool, enabling participation in attractive token sales and access to high-quality, rigorously vetted projects. For wealth management, BingX will offer loan services, allowing users to pledge tokens for collateralized loans at competitive rates. The platform will also expand its structured product offerings to include dual currency notes, accumulators/decumulators, and snowball products, providing diverse investment options.

Additionally, BingX plans to provide access to top crypto asset managers, bringing institutional-quality asset management capabilities to its users.

Brand Recognition and Corporate Social Responsibility:

BingX remains committed to corporate social responsibility, supporting charitable causes, disaster relief, environmental conservation, and community projects worldwide. In the latter half of 2024, BingX plans to further its community contributions. Collaborating with Whale and Dolphin Conservation and a renowned video platform, BingX will produce a documentary to raise awareness about the cruelty of captivity and promote animal protection.

Starting as the first crypto social trading platform, BingX has grown into a leading global crypto exchange, always prioritizing its users and upgrading services to meet evolving objectives. Engaging actively in industry events and regional activities, BingX fosters community engagement and promotes global crypto adoption through blockchain conferences, sponsorships, and educational seminars.

Global Footprints and Strategic Partnerships:

As 2024 witnesses its expansion into markets such as Turkey, Vietnam, and Argentina, BingX prioritizes localization by identifying and developing products and campaigns specifically tailored for local markets, supported by a dedicated team with local expertise. Through strategic partnerships and alliances with cross-border players such as Chelsea Football Club and two UFC champion fighters, BingX has spread cross-border influence and established a formidable presence in key markets across continents, providing millions of users with access to cutting-edge trading solutions and unparalleled market opportunities. Looking ahead, BingX is committed to further expanding its partnerships reach to enhance global presence and impact.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, expressed her excitement and gratitude: “As we reflect on the past six years and look towards the future, our commitment to excellence and innovation remains unwavering. Together with our BingX community and partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the crypto industry, setting new milestones and driving positive change. Thanks for being part of our journey, and we are ready to achieve new heights together in 2024 and beyond.“

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC’s principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

