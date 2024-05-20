AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dubai World Trade Centre Drives Impact as Economic Output Surges to US$4.98 Billion in 2023, up 40% YoY

PRNewswire May 20, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), a global leader in the events and exhibitions industry, has once again demonstrated its significant impact on Dubai’s economy in 2023, welcoming 2.47 million participants and hosting 301 events, 76 of which, were large-scale events that attracted 1.54 million attendees, with 46% from overseas.

DWTC’s 2023 Economic Impact Assessment (EIA) Report, based on its 76 large-scale events (2000 or more attendees) revealed an impressive surge in the total economic output, reaching US$4.98 billion, marking an incredible 40% YoY increase, with high returns for adjacent industries such as Travel, Accommodation and Retail, connected to the Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) ecosystem.

DWTC’s large-scale events generated a substantial US$2.87 billion Gross Value Added (GVA) to Dubai’s GDP, retaining an impressive 58% of the total economic output locally. International participation soared by 53%, with overseas visitors driving 6.2 times more contribution than domestic counterparts.

Events hosted at DWTC supported 69,281 jobs, generating US$915 million in disposable household income for the city’s residents. The substantial economic impact of these events extends beyond direct revenue generation, fostering socio-economic development and contributing to Dubai’s status as a leading global business hub.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of DWTC Authority, said: “Aligned with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, we continue to spearhead efforts in sector diversification, reinforcing the city’s stature as a leading global business hub. The remarkable accomplishments of 2023, presented in the ‘DWTC Economic Impact Assessment Report’ demonstrate that Dubai’s MICE sector, driven by DWTC, remains a vital pillar of financial resilience and growth underscoring our accelerated strides towards sustainable socio-economic development. The increase in international participation, along with the significant economic impact generated across diverse sectors such as travel, accommodation and retail, highlights the city’s steadfast commitment to propelling business tourism.”

The venue’s formidable events portfolio strategically aligned with Dubai’s economic priorities, showcasing Healthcare, Medical, and Scientific; Information Technology (IT); and Food, Hotel, and Catering as the top contributors. These leading sectors collectively accounted for 59% (US$1.71 billion) of the GVA to Dubai’s economy, and 49% (747,468) of the total large-scale event visitation.

Adjacent sectors, including hotels, air travel, and local transportation experienced a significant boost in economic activity. The direct revenue generated through expenditure was nearly US$2.94 billion.

 

 

 

SOURCE Dubai World Trade Centre

