AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • international relations

Saudi Arabia Elected as Chair of the ALECSO Executive Council until 2026

PRNewswire May 21, 2024

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Saudi Arabia has been elected to chair the Executive Council of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) by selecting its representative and Executive Council member, Mr. Hani bin Moqbel Al-Moqbel, as Chairman for the 2024-2026 term. This decision came after a majority vote, with 18 countries supporting Saudi Arabia, two countries voting for the Moroccan candidate, and one country abstaining. Consequently, Saudi Arabia will lead the Executive Council of ALECSO for the third consecutive term. Qatar was elected Vice-President, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was chosen as Rapporteur.

 

ALECSO conference in Jeddah

 

This election followed the Executive Council meeting that took place after the 27th session of the General Conference, which concluded on Friday (17th May) in Jeddah, hosted by the Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science. Council members expressed their gratitude for the positive outcomes and the collaborative work achieved during Saudi Arabia’s previous two terms, spanning two years and ten months.

The General Conference of ALECSO also welcomed Saudi Arabia’s initiative for the “Arab Week at UNESCO” event, praised the initiative, and called on Arab countries to support and participate in the event.  Additionally, the conference condemned the escalating of the Israel conflict.

The General Conference appreciated Saudi Arabia’s proposal to form a special committee to develop the General Conference’s mechanisms and approved the formation of such a committee, chaired by Saudi Arabia and including any interested Arab countries. It also approved the inclusion of a permanent agenda item on the educational, cultural, and scientific conditions of countries experiencing conflicts, crises, disasters, and emergencies for the Executive Council and the General Conference.

The conference called on ALECSO to develop a response plan for educational, cultural, and scientific conditions based on requests from concerned member states in situations of conflicts, crises, disasters, and emergencies to assess their needs and the resulting damages. Additionally, it approved the establishment of a unit for partnerships and self-financing within ALECSO’s organizational structure, as proposed by the Executive Council of the organization.

 

ALECSO conference in Jeddah

 

SOURCE The Saudi National Committee for Education, Culture, and Science

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.