  contract

US firm with iconic roots partners with prestigious Saudi firm to bring technologies and development to the kingdom

PRNewswire May 21, 2024

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. and RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — International Industrial Partners LLC (IIP) and NEZ Limited (NEZ) today announced their new strategic partnership, including the establishment of NEZ International Industrial Partners Limited in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (NEZ IIP).

The partners will collaborate through NEZ IIP to deploy technologies currently available to IIP and its partners, including Extrakt Process Solutions LLC (which recently signed an alliance agreement with Bechtel to commercialize the Extrakt technologies for precious mineral recovery, hydrocarbon separation, dewatering of mine waste, and other related processes https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extrakt-and-bechtel-partner-to-commercialize-groundbreaking-solid-liquid-separation-technology-302066665.html) and RF Group Companies EOR technologies, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the support of NEZ Limited. The Joint Venture will also focus on other key large scale industrial projects within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the launch of the strategic partnership, Mr. William Florman, Co-Founder of IIP, Founder of Extrakt Process Solutions LLC and Founder of RF Group Companies as well as a member of the Reynolds family that founded Reynolds Metals Company, commented on the announcement: “We are very excited to be working with the experienced and sophisticated team at NEZ to deploy these solutions to pressing environmental needs and be part of the momentous progress currently being made in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Co-Founder of NEZ, Mr. Salman, a senior executive with extensive experience in the Saudi Arabian energy industry, said: “This partnership provides us with the ability to introduce to the Kingdom a variety of cutting-edge technologies and partners to support the development of the mining, metals and energy industries in a sustainable manner”.

About IIP
IIP was established by Mr. William Florman and Mr. Calvin Schmidt, an international business executive with over 30 years’ experience, in order to work with select partners globally on large scale industrial projects in the energy, mining and metal industries.  It is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About NE
NEZ was established by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulmajeed Abudulelah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Mr. Salman Hammad H Alotaibi in order to support the realization of the development goals set out in the 2030 Plan.  It is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

About Extrakt
Extrakt is a technology company that is focused on separation technologies for precious mineral recovery, hydrocarbon separation as well as dewatering of mine waste and other related processes.  The company has a global patent portfolio and continues to develop new processes and technologies.
Contact: Jennifer Roush | jenr@groupcompanies.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/us-firm-with-iconic-roots-partners-with-prestigious-saudi-firm-to-bring-technologies-and-development-to-the-kingdom-302150364.html

SOURCE Extrakt Process Solutions





