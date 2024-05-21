AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Proto Axiom Launches The Challenger Summit: Australia’s Premier Biotech Pitch-Event with over $250,000 in Grant Financing

PRNewswire May 21, 2024

SYDNEY, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Proto Axiom, Australia’s first true biotech incubator, is thrilled to announce the launch of The Challenger Summit.

The Challenger Summit will provide a unique platform for researchers to showcase their innovative biotech solutions, competing for over $250,000 in unencumbered grant financing.

This inaugural pitch-event is designed to bring together the brightest minds from Australian universities, research institutes, and public health systems.

The significant funding aims to accelerate research and drive the development of cutting-edge biotechnologies in Australia.

Entries for The Challenger Summit are due by 12 July 2024.

All eligible researchers can present their projects and gain invaluable exposure and support from industry leaders.

The Summit will take place in October 2024 at the St. Vincent’s Health Innovation Precinct in Sydney, a renowned organisation that brings together world-leading researchers and clinicians dedicated to excellence in medical research.

“We are excited to host The Challenger Summit and look forward to seeing the innovative ideas that will shape the future of biotechnology,” Anthony Liveris, CEO of Proto Axiom said.

“This event underscores our commitment to fostering a vibrant biotech ecosystem in Australia and supporting the next generation of researchers.”

For more information about The Challenger Summit, including entry requirements and event details, please visit protoaxiom.com

About Proto Axiom

Proto Axiom is Australia’s first true biotech incubator, dedicated to nurturing and accelerating the growth of early-stage biotech ventures. By providing essential resources, mentorship, and funding, Proto Axiom aims to transform innovative ideas into successful biotech solutions that address global health challenges. Our hands-on approach to support Australian research is a first-in-country model.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/proto-axiom-launches-the-challenger-summit-australias-premier-biotech-pitch-event-with-over-250-000-in-grant-financing-302150779.html

SOURCE Proto Axiom

