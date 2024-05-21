New Clarivate Report Indicates Solid Growth in 2024 Global Trademark Filing Activity

Analyzing six of the key trademark registers from around the world

LONDON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today released the Trademark Filing and Litigation Trends 2024 Report, analyzing six of the key trademark registers from around the world: the United States (U.S.), the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (U.K.), Mainland China, Japan, and South Korea. The report reveals that trademark filing activity worldwide saw a return to stability and growth in 2023 after three years of market volatility, indicating solid growth in 2024.

Analyzing the data from SAEGIS®, a trademark solution from Clarivate, this report shows that the last nine months of 2023 saw very stable levels of trademark filing activity that were well in advance of pre-COVID levels in U.S., EU and South Korea. The United Kingdom continues to sustain high growth, while Japan and Mainland China face slow growth trends.

Francois Neuville, Senior Vice President, Brand IP, Clarivate, said: “According to the 2023 trademark filing data in our comprehensive CompuMark trademark database, we expect 2024 to be a significant year for brand creation and trademark filing activity, continuing the stability and growth we saw in 2023. We are pleased to share this insightful report, which analyzes trademark filing and litigation data, empowering businesses and law firms worldwide to make informed strategic decisions and stay ahead of market shifts.”

Other key findings from the 2023 trademark filing data include:

The three key Nice Classes 1 on global trademark filing are retail and business services, technology, and technical services. Retail and business services was the highest or second most popular Nice Class for new applications in all the six registers; Technology was first for U.S., EU and U.K. and in the top three for Japan and South Korea ; Technical services appeared in the top three Nice Classes five times across six registers.

Applicants from Mainland China filed the most applications in Mainland China and EU and the second most applications in U.S., U.K., Japan and South Korea. Applicants from U.S. also appeared towards the top on all six registers. Companies from U.K. appeared in the top 20 applicant lists in three registers: U.S., EU and U.K.

One applicant stood out across the six registers – French cosmetic giant L'Oreal was the leading filer at the EUIPO and in U.K., third in U.S., and the leading foreign applicant in both Japan and South Korea.

Find out more on global trademark filing and litigation trends here.

