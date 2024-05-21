Bybit Reaches 30 Million Registered Users, Marking Explosive Growth and Industry Leadership into Web3

DUBAI, UAE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by trading volume, today celebrates a monumental milestone: surpassing 30 million registered users globally. This remarkable achievement comes alongside a period of exceptional growth, solidifying Bybit as a frontrunner in the blockchain industry.

Market Share Soars, User Trust Flourishes

Bybit’s market share in spot trading has skyrocketed from 2% in 2023 to a staggering 9.3% in 2024, a nearly 400% surge according to the latest Kaiko Research quarterly report. This significant leap from the previous year’s 7.3% firmly establishes Bybit as a leader in cryptocurrency exchange.

Bybit attributes this growth to its unwavering commitment to user security and trust. The company prioritizes asset safety through the regular publication of proof-of-reserve audits, ensuring transparency and accountability with user funds. Additionally, Bybit boasts an impeccable security record, with no major breakdowns or hacking incidents since its inception in 2018.

This dedication to security and transparency is further validated by industry recognition. Bybit has received a perfect 10/10 Trust Score from CoinGecko and an ‘AA’ rating in the recent CCData Crypto Exchange Benchmark Report.

“Reaching 30 million registered users is a humbling achievement, and it wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of our vibrant global crypto community,” said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We are incredibly grateful for their trust and remain committed to providing best-in-class, reliable services tailored to local needs. Bybit actively collaborates with regulators worldwide to ensure compliance and responsible innovation.”

Looking Forward: Bridging the Gap to Web3

Bybit has consistently been at the forefront of Web3 innovation, reshaping how users interact with the blockchain ecosystem through user-centric and engaging platforms. In 2024, we have expanded our suite of offerings with breakthrough solutions like the Airdrop Arcade, NFT Pro, and Inscription Marketplaces.

These platforms are meticulously designed not only to lower entry barriers and simplify the user experience but also to enrich it by curating opportunities to invest in and support a diverse range of promising, trending, and blue-chip tokens and projects. Our most recent Solana Fiesta and Bitcoin economy livestream introduced many Web3-curious individuals to the fast-growing ecosystems and their opportunities.

This curation consistently ensures that our users have access to the most rewarding and reliable opportunities in the Web3 space, making participation not only easier but also more enjoyable through gamification and advanced data intelligence. This commitment extends to the upcoming launch of Bybit Web3 DEX Pro, a cutting-edge decentralized exchange platform powered by revolutionary i-SMART data intelligence technology. This represents Bybit’s commitment to innovation that empowers, providing tools that not only meet but exceed the needs of modern traders and investors.

“Today’s milestone signifies more than just numbers; it’s a testament to our ongoing dedication to revolutionizing the crypto landscape,” emphasized Zhou. “Bybit remains committed to shaping the future of crypto. We will continue to uphold the values of listening, caring, and improving, to serve our 30 million users with the most professional products. Protecting the interests of our clients will be ingrained in all product designs. We envision a world where Web3 empowers every individual, where financial inclusivity is not just a goal but a reality.”

