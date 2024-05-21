AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
WOC Asia – The Construction Exhibition in 2024 to Explore the Latest Products, Technologies and Solutions

PRNewswire May 21, 2024

SHANGHAI, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the Asian edition of the well-known World of Concrete series in the global concrete industry, World of Concrete Asia 2024 (WOCA) will be taking place on 14-16 August in Shanghai, China. Please click here to register for free visitor pass.

WOC Asia 2024 is the only comprehensive exhibition for Concrete, Flooring and Mortar industries in Asia, showcasing high-quality products, leading technologies, and the latest solutions in concrete, flooring and mortar industries. Covering more than 50,000 square meters of exhibition space, WOC Asia 2024 is expected to gather over 720 exhibitors and will hold over 60 education sessions during the three-day event. And the event is expected to welcome 50,000 trade visitors home and abroad, including distributors, manufacturers, contractors, owners, developers, architects and designers.

Click for Visitor Badge

A comprehensive three-day event for one-stop efficient visit

WOCA will create a one-stop efficient platform for manufacturers, real estate developers, owners, designers, contractors, distributors and engineering companies to source, network and generate new business opportunities. The event covers the whole industry chain, and adapt the evolving demands of different industry sectors, including industrial, education, residential, hospitality, healthcare, public space, office, commercial complex, retail and etc. Buyers from overseas are expected to increase significantly, such as Japan, Korea, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. Discover the pulse of China’s construction industry, Register Now! And SAVE THE DATE!

Some of the 2024 exhibitors:

Concrete:

QUATROMATIC, NL SCIENTIFIC, TENGZHOU STAR, NINGBO SHIKE, SHANGHAI DRAGON, YUTIAN ZHITA, SHANDONG ZHAOFAN, TIANJIN HENGFENG, GANSU SANYUAN

Flooring:

SHANGHAI ZHENGOU, WUHAN DELIGU, ZICHEN GROUP, SHANDONG VANSE, SHANGHAI SHUAITU, SHANGHAI ZHONGJIU, CONMEC ENGINEERING, ZHEJIANG JINGKUN, SHANDONG HUAANG, SHANGHAI YIYUE, SUZHOU TIANCHANG, SHANGHAI JIANSONG, NINGBO CHEERS, FUJIAN XINGYI, HUSQVARNA CONSTRUCTION, JIANGSU SANMU, GUANGDONG ZHISHENG, TIANJIN CFS, JIANGSU HUACAN, YAMU MECHANICAL, SHANGHAI JIEZHOU, DONGGUAN MERROCK, FUZHOU BONTAI, TAIAN LIANGTENG, CHANGGE QIUTIAN, HOUXIANG YOUPIN, NANTONG XINGCHEN, ASHINE DIAMOND

Motor:

TANGSHAN POLAR BEAR, SHANGHAI INSHINE, TIANJI HAVERN, AALBORGPORTLAND, TAIAN HUAWE, SHANGHAI GREENCHEM, SHUANGLONG GROUP, YINSHAN WHITE, NINGJIN WANQIANG, TOP-CELLU

WOC Asia 2024 Education features 60+sessions

  • Industrial and Commercial Flooring Application Case Forum
  • New Advances in Flooring Engineering Technology
  • Development of High Quality Concrete Flooring Conference
  • Concrete Damage Repair Forum
  • Floor Concrete and Admixture Application Technology Forum
  • Key Technology and Production Application of Factory-Made Mortar Forum
  • Technology Enhancement of Flowable Mortar Production Seminar
  • Asia Public Space Flooring Conference
  • Sports Flooring Technology Application Forum
  • Urban Renewal and Commercial Interior Design Forum

Onsite Events provides networking opportunities for you business

  • Gold Trowel Award Asia Awards
  • WOCA AWARDS
  • Live Demonstration
  • National Floor Industry Vocational Skills Competition Finals
  • WOCA Business Matching Service

WOCA 2024 pre-registration opens, and you can register for a free badge by registering now. Pre-registration can enjoy various benefits!

1. Online Registration

Log in to the WOCA official website (https://en.wocasia.cn/)to fill out information or register online now (https://sourl.cn/q6EUd2);

2. Email Registration

Call the audience hotline to register, the phone number: 0086 21 6157 7284;

3. Group Registration

If your company has 5 or more colleagues visiting the WOCA, please contact: sophia.li@informa.com, to apply for group pre-registration.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/woc-asia–the-construction-exhibition-in-2024-to-explore-the-latest-products-technologies-and-solutions-302150958.html

SOURCE WOC Asia

