AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Equitable access to treatment must keep pace with latest advances in reproductive surgery

PRNewswire May 22, 2024

MANILA, Philippines, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Profound benefits of new developments in reproductive surgery that facilitate parenthood and enhance quality of life will only be fully realised by making them accessible to all people experiencing the distress of infertility.

The challenge lies in overcoming socio-economic and geographic influences and ethical dilemmas to ensure equitable and affordable access to these life changing procedures.

Renowned Swiss reproductive surgeon, Professor Anis Feki, will dissect this challenge at the 2024 Congress of the Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction (ASPIRE) in the Philippines this week.

Specialist scientists, clinicians, nurses and counsellors in fertility health from around the world are attending the Congress from 23 to 26 May to address new milestones in the diagnosis and treatment of one in every six couples living with infertility.

Professor Feki – Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Hospital Cantonal and Professor at the University of Fribourg, Switzerland – says it is vital that all segments of society benefit from exciting advances in reproductive surgery and supporting technologies.

In his opening lecture at the ASPIRE Congress in Manila, Professor Feki, will stress that “reproductive surgery extends beyond its medical and technical aspects to touch upon far reaching elements of human life and well-being.

He says: “There are multiple outcomes in the future of reproductive surgery. In helping to facilitate parenthood, this form of surgery also strives to address deep psychological impacts of failing to conceive leading to feelings of inadequacy, stress and depression.

“Additionally, it aims to overcome pain and discomfort from conditions such as endometriosis that impact on quality of life.

“However, there are significant disparities in access to reproductive health care services influenced by socio-economic status, ethnicity and geographic location.

“The role of health insurance and government policies in covering advanced reproductive care can greatly affect accessibility. There is a need for policy reforms to include comprehensive coverage for reproductive health issues.”

Professor Feki, who is Chair-elect of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, said technological advances, particularly minimally invasive and robotic surgeries, have significantly improved patient outcomes with quicker recovery times.

“Emerging fields such as regenerative and precision medicine are revolutionising reproductive surgery by enabling more personalised and effective interventions,” he said.

“Innovations such as stem cell therapy and tissue engineering to restore fertility and hormone function are at the forefront offering new possibilities for treating infertility and other reproductive conditions.

“Artificial intelligence algorithms can analyse vast amounts of medical data to enable surgeons to make more informed decisions and tailor approaches to each patient enhancing surgical precision and safety.

“Machine learning algorithms can also sift through genetic information to identify mutations and genetic markers associated with infertility, guiding personalised treatment strategies.

“Robotic surgery has enhanced the precision, flexibility and control beyond the capabilities of conventional techniques, especially in complex procedures.

“However, these approaches can be costly, making them inaccessible to some patients in different countries. The challenge lies in ensuring equitable access to these life-changing procedures so they are available to wider populations.”

The ASPIRE Congress is being held at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Manila from 23 to 26 May. For further information, go to the Congress website www.aspire2024.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/equitable-access-to-treatment-must-keep-pace-with-latest-advances-in-reproductive-surgery-302151207.html

SOURCE Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.