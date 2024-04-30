UTM SECURES TOP POSITION IN MALAYSIA FOR PREMIUM INCOME AND HIGHLY SKILLED GRADUATE EMPLOYABILITY RATE

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) has achieved a significant milestone in its commitment to producing highly competent and marketable graduates. In 2023, UTM’s overall graduate employability rate (GE) reached an unprecedented 100 percent, the highest at the national level, a testament to our dedication and excellence.

According to data announced by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) dated 30 April 2024, this achievement is based on the Graduate Tracking Report carried out by MOHE on all local graduates from public universities every year.

UTM has also consistently ranked first among public universities in Malaysia for the category of Premium-Earning Graduates (First Degree), with 18.5 percent receiving a premium income of over MYR 4,000 per month. Notably, a remarkable 85.4 percent of UTM graduates have been assessed to possess a High Skill Level, marking the highest percentage in Malaysia.

UTM’s success in enhancing the marketability of its graduates is directly attributed to our proactive and strategic approach outlined in the UTM enVision 2025 Strategic Plan. This plan, supported by high-quality teaching and learning initiatives, has significantly increased the success of our graduates. The strategic and collaborative cooperation between the university and various sectors, including the private and public sectors, alumni, and local and foreign institutions, has also played a pivotal role in this achievement.

Moving forward, UTM is committed to empowering its graduates. Our goal is to cultivate individuals with strong competency values, who not only fulfil the demands of the job market but also prioritize the development of ethical values, manners, and identity, and have the potential to create new job opportunities.

For the record, the Ministry of Higher Education measures graduate employability rates by considering graduates who are employed, pursuing further studies, enhancing their skills, or awaiting job placement within six months of graduation.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM):

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) is a leading public research university in Malaysia, dedicated to advancing knowledge and nurturing future leaders. UTM is committed to excellence in education, research, and innovation, making a significant impact on society and industry. As a global institution, UTM is known for its cutting-edge research and its role in developing innovative solutions to global challenges.

SOURCE Universiti Teknologi Malaysia