AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Announcement of The Shaw Laureates 2024

PRNewswire May 21, 2024

HONG KONG, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ —

2024 Shaw Laureates (Left to Right): Shrinivas R Kulkarni (Astronomy), Swee Lay Thein (Life Science and Medicine), Stuart Orkin (Life Science and Medicine), Peter Sarnak (Mathematical Sciences) (PRNewsfoto/Shaw Prize)

The Shaw Prize in Astronomy is awarded to

Shrinivas R Kulkarni
George Ellery Hale Professor of Astronomy and Planetary Science, Division of Physics, Mathematics and Astronomy at the California Institute of Technology, USA 

for his ground-breaking discoveries about millisecond pulsars, gamma-ray bursts, supernovae, and other variable or transient astronomical objects. His contributions to time-domain astronomy culminated in the conception, construction and leadership of the Palomar Transient Factory and its successor, the Zwicky Transient Facility, which have revolutionised our understanding of the time-variable optical sky.

The Shaw Prize in Life Science and Medicine is awarded in equal shares to

Swee Lay Thein
Senior Investigator and Chief of the Sickle Cell Branch of National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health, USA and

Stuart Orkin
David G Nathan Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School, USA

for their discovery of the genetic and molecular mechanisms underlying the fetal-to-adult hemoglobin switch, making possible a revolutionary and highly effective genome-editing therapy for sickle cell anemia and b thalassemia, devastating blood diseases that affect millions of people worldwide.

The Shaw Prize in Mathematical Sciences is awarded to

Peter Sarnak
Gopal Prasad Professor of Mathematics at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton and Eugene Higgins Professor of Mathematics at Princeton University, USA

for his development of the arithmetic theory of thin groups and the affine sieve, by bringing together number theory, analysis, combinatorics, dynamics, geometry and spectral theory.

Tuesday, 21 May 2024. At today’s press conference in Hong Kong, The Shaw Prize Foundation announced the Shaw Laureates for 2024. Information was posted on the website www.shawprize.org at Hong Kong time 15:30 (GMT 07:30).

The Shaw Prize consists of three annual prizes: Astronomy, Life Science and Medicine, and Mathematical Sciences, each bearing a monetary award of US$1.2 million. This will be the twenty-first year that the Prize has been awarded and the presentation ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, 12 November 2024 in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Shaw Prize

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.