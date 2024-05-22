AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Saviynt Appoints James Ross as RVP-ANZ to Strategically Accelerate Growth in the Australia and New Zealand Region

PRNewswire May 22, 2024

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced the appointment of James Ross as RVP-ANZ as the company has seen rapid growth in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region, with double digit growth year over year.

James Ross has been appointed as Regional Vice President (RVP) for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Saviynt

Saviynt has solidified its position as a key player in the cloud identity security landscape with its Identity Cloud. The company’s continued focus on innovation and client satisfaction has contributed significantly to building a safer Australia with prominent customers across the energy and utilities, finance, retail, energy, and transport and logistics sectors.

“James’ appointment as the Regional Vice President (RVP) for ANZ marks a strategic move to accelerate growth and solidify market presence in the region,” said Dan Mountstephen, SVP APAC at Saviynt. “With a proven track record of dynamic leadership at Collibra, ForgeRock, and CA Technologies, James brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. His visionary approach and collaborative spirit are poised to inspire and mobilize teams toward ambitious targets.”

Saviynt has consistently expanded its client base and deepened its relationships with existing customers through customized solutions and unparalleled support, cementing its reputation as a trusted partner in the region’s cybersecurity ecosystem. As RVP ANZ, Ross is set to foster key partnerships and implement agile strategies to propel the company towards new heights of success in the dynamic ANZ market.

“Joining Saviynt excites me because it’s an opportunity to help more organizations simplify their identity ecosystem in order to drive efficiencies and improved security posture. I am committed to leveraging Saviynt’s cutting-edge solutions to continue to broaden our partnerships in the region to improve our accessibility for customers, strengthen our regional delivery, whilst continuing to provide a great customer experience,” said Ross.

To learn more about Saviynt, please visit our website.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt’s cutting-edge solutions have been recognized as industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

Press Contact

Jacklyn Kellick
jacklyn.kellick@saviynt.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/saviynt-appoints-james-ross-as-rvp-anz-to-strategically-accelerate-growth-in-the-australia-and-new-zealand-region-302151677.html

SOURCE Saviynt

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.