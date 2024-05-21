AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Lukka Acquires Coinfirm bringing Audited Data to Blockchain Analytics, Compliance, and Investigations

PRNewswire May 22, 2024

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Lukka, the global leader in enterprise digital asset data and software solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of Coinfirm, a top-tier European based blockchain analytics software company. This acquisition deepens Lukka’s existing capabilities to now support a comprehensive set of on-chain analytics of compliance, AML, sanction screening, entity due diligence, and investigations business needs. The new combined offering utilizes the industry’s only audited, institutional grade datasets at a time when trust in the quality and accuracy of data has become essential.

Lukka logo

Since 2016, Coinfirm has been at the forefront of digital asset transaction analysis and monitoring, specializing in compliance, AML (Anti-Money Laundering) detection, and advanced blockchain analytics. Lukka’s enterprise focused approach integrates Coinfirm blockchain data into its platforms with conventional financial information, and maintains existing trusted standards in the form of an AICPA SOC Operational risk controls. Coinfirm was a natural addition to Lukka’s existing product suite due to their prior adherence to AICPA SOC 2 standards, audited by a Big 4 accounting firm. 

“Our customers have stated very clearly that they want data that they can trust and that they have too many overlapping vendors, which creates inefficiency and unnecessary spending. We spent years of due diligence across hundreds of businesses and customer feedback discussions and very carefully selected Coinfirm.

Ultimately, the decision was easy – the team that they have built is incredibly talented and their data quality is best in class. At Lukka we know data and the data behind their on-chain analytics and investigative products was the most comprehensive and highest quality. Lukka is a single provider for all of your crypto data needs.”    said Robert Materazzi, CEO at Lukka.

The integration of the Coinfirm team and products with Lukka is not just an expansion of services but a strategic move towards offering an unmatched range of on-chain and off-chain data solutions.  In addition to Lukka’s commercial strategy, the story doesn’t end with this acquisition. Lukka is continuously assessing opportunities to partner and work with great teams across the world.

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the most risk-mature businesses in the world with institutional data and software solutions. As a global company, headquartered in the United States, Lukka bridges the gap between the complexities of blockchain data in a global crypto ecosystem with traditional business and reporting requirements.

All of Lukka’s products are created with institutional standards, such as AICPA Service and Organization Controls (SOC), which focus on data quality, financial calculation accuracy & completeness, and managing technology operational risk. Lukka has obtained AICPA SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Audits, an ISO/IEC-27001 certification, NIST Cybersecurity Assessment, and continues to lead the industry with best in class technology risk governance.

Our global team looks forward to partnering with you to solve your data challenges.

For information about Lukka, visit lukka.tech.

Media Contact:
Rafal Janik
r.janik@lukka.global 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/lukka-acquires-coinfirm-bringing-audited-data-to-blockchain-analytics-compliance-and-investigations-302151615.html

SOURCE Lukka

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.