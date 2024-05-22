AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CJ 4DPLEX Names CJ ENM Executive Joon Beom Sim as CEO

PRNewswire May 22, 2024

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that it has appointed CJ Entertainment & Media (CJ ENM) executive Joon Beom Sim as CEO. Sim most recently served as the Head of CJ ENM’s Music Content Division overseeing the overall management of the music business, broadcast Mnet, live events and the fandom platform Mnet Plus.

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, CJ 4DPLEX operates revolutionary film technologies for theaters worldwide including the multi-sensory 4DX format and the panoramic ScreenX format.

Sim has been a part of the CJ Group’s many dynamic subsidiaries since 2005. Prior to heading CJ ENM’s Music Content Business Division, he most recently served as CJ CGV’s Head of Domestic Business, managing domestic CGV theater operations and development, distribution of alternative content, as well as CJ CGV’s Vietnam CEO from 2017-2020, overseeing operations and development, and film investment and distribution. Before becoming CJ CGV Vietnam CEO, Sim served as the CFO for CJ CGV Vietnam responsible for the overall management of finance, human resources, and administration for CGV Vietnam.

4DX pushes the conventional boundaries of cinema by offering a multi-sensory experience, integrating motion-based seating synchronized with over 21 distinct effects. Through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and various other special effects, 4DX’s state-of-the-art technology immerses audiences into the action of the film through these effects-enhancing features. To date, there are over 745 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

As the world’s first multi-projection cinema, ScreenX is a cutting-edge cinematic technology that expands specially selected sequences of the film onto the left-and-right-side walls of the auditorium. The 270-degree field of view creates a virtual reality-like setting with cinema quality resolution. There are over 390 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

“In assuming the role of CEO at CJ 4DPLEX, I am thrilled to lead the company into its next chapter of growth and global prominence” stated Joon Beom Sim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “With a rich background in the entertainment landscape under the CJ Group conglomerate, particularly at CJ ENM and CJ CGV, I am deeply honored to spearhead cinema innovation with our premium film formats, 4DX and ScreenX.” Together, we will continue to revolutionize the industry with our groundbreaking cinema technologies ensuring that audiences worldwide are captivated and entertained like never before.”

Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America, added, “Joon Beom Sim’s appointment as CEO of CJ 4DPLEX marks an exciting milestone for our company. We are honored to welcome him to the team, especially given his extensive and impressive experience with the CJ Group. With his proven track record of success at CJ ENM and CJ CGV, Sim’s leadership will undoubtedly propel CJ 4DPLEX to new heights.”

CJ 4DPLEX is part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ ENM, who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, “Parasite,” and CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world.

About CJ 4DPLEX:
CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include ‘ScreenX’, ‘4DX’, and ‘Ultra 4DX’ for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, “Parasite”. CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 390 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 745 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

