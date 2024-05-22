AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • animal

H3C Supports Species Protection in Yunnan’s Tongbiguan Nature Reserve to Celebrate International Biodiversity Day

PRNewswire May 22, 2024

DEHONG, China, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 22, marking the 24th International Biodiversity Day, H3C responded to the 2024 theme “Be part of the Plan” by initiating the “AI with Love — ICT Technology Aiding Biodiversity Protection” public welfare project, in collaboration with the China Green Foundation. The project’s initial phase focuses on the Tongbiguan Provincial Nature Reserve, situated in the westernmost tropical region of China in Yunnan Province, bordering Myanmar and close to Eastern Assam in India. This unique area is the only one in China featuring a tropical biota of the Irrawaddy River system.

Shorea assamica Dyer - a symbolic species of Asian tropical rainforests

Tongbiguan Nature Reserve hosts an exceptionally diverse ecosystem, housing 189 nationally endangered and key protected plants such as Shorea assamica Dyer and Dipterocarpus retusus, along with 215 nationally key protected animals like the Gaoligong Hoolock Gibbon, hornbills, and pangolins.

However, the reserve faces challenges due to its remote geographical location and complex terrain. Persistent issues such as illegal poaching, overgrazing, forest destruction, and the invasion of non-native species continuously endanger the local wildlife. The reserve’s capacity for internal scientific research and resource management also urgently requires enhancement to safeguard these invaluable natural resources through more effective technical monitoring and protection measures.

Zhang Yongsheng (second from left), head of the Tongbiguan Provincial Nature Reserve Administration in Yunnan Province, accepts the donation

To better integrate digital technology into species protection, H3C and the China Green Foundation have donated nearly 300,000 yuan worth of intelligent equipment to the reserve through the “AI with Love” project. This contribution aims to bolster the reserve’s capabilities in monitoring, data collection, and analysis, thereby supporting the staff in undertaking more precise biodiversity protection tasks.

Reserve staff using digital devices to monitor the rare species double-horned rhinoceros

This initiative is in line with the “Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework” unveiled at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in December 2022, which sets forth the ambitious goal of protecting at least 30% of the world’s land and oceans by 2030. H3C’s contribution reflects a commitment to the international consensus on biodiversity protection.

Zhang Yongsheng, head of the Tongbiguan Provincial Nature Reserve Administration, remarked, “The ‘AI with Love’ project has provided invaluable support to our reserve. The introduction of these intelligent devices will significantly enhance our ability to monitor and research tropical rainforest vegetation and nationally protected animals such as the hoolock gibbon and hornbills. We believe that these advanced technologies will enable us to conduct more efficient conservation efforts and furnish precise data for scientific research.”

Moreover, H3C’s efforts resonate with the China Biodiversity Conservation Strategy and Action Plan (2023-2030) issued by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment in January 2024. The plan outlines the strategic direction and key tasks for biodiversity conservation in the new era, emphasizing the pivotal role of technology in these endeavors.

Looking ahead, H3C is committed to continuing its focus on biodiversity conservation, progressively augmenting its deployment of intelligent products and digital solutions in this area. Through this project, H3C also aims to inspire more enterprises and societal forces to join the biodiversity conservation movement, thereby contributing to the building of a global ecological civilization.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/h3c-supports-species-protection-in-yunnans-tongbiguan-nature-reserve-to-celebrate-international-biodiversity-day-302152227.html

SOURCE H3C

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.