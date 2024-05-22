South Korea’s leading AI startup, Crowdworks AI, participates in ‘VIVATECH 2024’…Target the European AI Market

SEOUL, South Korea, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Crowdworks AI (KOSDAQ:355390, CEO Kim Woosung) announces its participation for the second consecutive year at VIVATECH 2024, Europe’s biggest startup and tech event.

Since its inception in 2016, VIVATECH has served as a nexus for startups, investors, buyers, and media entities, fostering an environment of the latest tech trends exchange. Last year, the event boasted an impressive turnout, with over 150,000 attendees and more than 2,800 promising tech startups in attendance. For Crowdworks AI, this year’s participation signifies an opportunity to elevate its profile as a leading AI startup from South Korea within the European market and explore avenues for collaboration.

Crowdworks AI is an AI startup contributing to the advancement of South Korea’s AI industry. It collaborates with leading South Korean IT companies for building training data for its LLMs such as Naver’s HyperCLOVA X and LG EXAONE, as well as contributing to the establishment of national-level data standards. Trusted by 500 clients worldwide, the company has led the enhancement of trustworthiness in AI-ready data and fostering the evolution of AI technology in South Korea.

At the event, among its offerings will be real-world use cases highlighting Enterprise custom LLMs, particularly in healthcare and retail. Leveraging its expertise in human-powered data preparation and post-training, the company will introduce an end-to-end Enterprise custom LLM solution for trustworthy AI.

Especially with its presence at 𝑆𝑡𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝐹 in France, Crowdworks AI anticipates strengthening partnerships with European companies and expanding synergies following its participation in this event. Since its occupancy in May last year, Crowdworks AI has rapidly connected with potential international clients, validating its potential in international markets.

Kim Woosung, CEO of Crowdworks AI, expressed anticipation for the participation of VIVATECH, stating, “Participating in VIVATECH provides a great opportunity to showcase Crowdworks AI’s technology and capabilities to the European market. We will actively seek diverse collaboration opportunities with global companies and explore meaningful results in international markets.”

Meanwhile, Crowdworks AI has been recognized for its technological excellence on the global stage, being listed as a sample vendor for Gen AI in a report published by a prestigious global research institution. With participation in major international IT exhibitions like CES and MWC, Crowdworks AI continues to expand its footprint in international markets.

SOURCE Crowdworks Inc