ARKLYZ AG SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF LLOYD SHOES GMBH

LLOYD Shoes GmbH has been sold by Ara AG to Arklyz AG, a growing Swiss powerhouse in the sports and lifestyle sectors. Arklyz will provide strategic support and resources to further strengthen and grow LLOYD’s wholesale, omnichannel and international business.

SULINGEN, Germany, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Arklyz AG, a growing Swiss powerhouse specializing in the sports and lifestyle sectors, is pleased to announce the successful completion of acquisition of LLOYD Shoes GmbH, a renowned German footwear premium brand with a rich history spanning over a century.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Arklyz’s strategy to diversify its portfolio and strengthen its presence in the global sports and lifestyle market. LLOYD, known for its premium quality and classic yet modern designs, will continue to operate under its established brand, benefiting from the extensive resources and global reach of Arklyz Group.

“By integrating LLOYD into the Arklyz Group, we gain a brand with an exceptional heritage. And leveraging synergies between LLOYD and Arklyz will enhance our offerings and drive further growth,” said Param Singh, owner & CEO of Arklyz AG. “We are excited to work with the talented team at LLOYD and look forward to bringing new energy into the brand while upholding the high standards of quality and craftsmanship that LLOYD is known for. Our goal is to transform LLOYD into a globally appealing lifestyle brand.”

LLOYD Shoes will continue to maintain its headquarters in Sulingen, Germany, ensuring continuity for employees and customers. The acquisition of LLOYD will be executed with a focus on maintaining the brand’s identity and heritage, while exploring innovative strategies to expand product offerings, deepen customer engagement and increase market reach.

“This partnership represents a powerful opportunity for LLOYD to expand its global footprint,” stated Andreas Schaller, Managing Director of LLOYD Shoes GmbH. “With the support of Arklyz, LLOYD will accelerate its growth initiatives, enhance operational efficiencies, and continue to deliver exceptional products to our loyal customers.”

The acquisition of LLOYD Shoes GmbH by Arklyz AG was completed after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals. The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction.

About Arklyz

Arklyz was founded in 2018 by Param Singh, owner & CEO of Arklyz Group. Based in Stans, Switzerland, Arklyz Group AG is a fast-growing powerhouse in the arena of sports and lifestyle. Arklyz covers a vertically connected set of activities with a special focus on brand management, distribution, retail, e-commerce, and manufacturing. Arklyz owns The Athlete’s Foot, Asphaltgold, Intersocks, Arkrod and several global licenses or wholesale distribution for brands like Salomon, HEAD, Nordica, Mammut, Crocs, Adidas, Hey Dude etc.

About LLOYD

Since 1888, LLOYD is the market leader in the premium footwear sector in German- speaking and Scandinavian countries. For the last 136 years, LLOYD has stood for the highest quality in shoe production. Based on its omni-channel strategy, the company sells its collections worldwide, in 48 countries at around 2,800 points of sale. LLOYD operates 35 concept stores in major cities in Germany as well as in other major cities like Copenhagen, Lima, Vienna, and Beijing as well as through international online platform, LLOYD.COM. LLOYD also offers high-quality leather goods such as jackets, bags, and belts to match the shoe collections for men and women. The company employs over 1,500 people including almost 500 in Germany.

