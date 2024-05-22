AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Geek+ Goods-to-Person Robots Pick 5 Million Totes

PRNewswire May 22, 2024

ATLANTA, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has picked 5 million totes globally throughout 170 deployments of its two tote-based solutions: RoboShuttle Tote-to-Person and Shelf-to-Person PopPick.

Geekplus Shelf-to-Person PopPick and Tote-to-Person RoboShuttle solutions have moved more than 5 million totes globally.

These tote-based order fulfillment solutions make up part of the company’s comprehensive Goods-to-Person offerings. To date, the company has sold more than 40,000 robots worldwide and is the only mobile robotics provider offering a modular suite of goods-to-person robots that can be combined according to customer requirements. 

“The growth we’ve seen in our tote solutions shows that companies need automation to appropriately handle today’s order fulfillment realities,” said Lit Fung, head of international business at Geekplus. “3PLs and retailers turn to Tote-to-Person to maximize vertical warehouse storage, while PopPick provides them with a fully automated picking solution.” 

In the Tote-to-Person solution, two robots work together: one robot that operates in the aisles, reaching up to store totes 40 feet in the air, and a small robot that quickly delivers totes to picking stations. Tote-to-Person combines high-density storage for small- and medium-sized goods with order fulfillment efficiency. PopPick is an upgrade of the flagship Geekplus Shelf-to-Person solution with totes stored on movable racks and picked from an automated tote picking station. Offering heightened throughput, the solution is particularly suited to e-commerce scenarios. 

In the United States, PopPick customers include Soccer.com, UPS and Orgill. North America is also home to the largest Geekplus Tote-to-Person deployment, where a 3PL that provides solutions for cross-border e-commerce solution to their distribution facility in the Midwest after first implementing a Geekplus Shelf-to-Person system.   

The most recent tote-based European implementations include an Italian Tote-to-Person solution for a pharmaceutical and cosmetics e-commerce fulfillment warehouse. The retailer sells around 2 million items per day through 3,000 pharmacies and an online platform. Elsewhere in Europe, Geekplus has deployed a PopPick implementation for a pharmaceutical manufacturer in the Nordics and a fast-fashion retailer in Poland. 

About Geekplus 

Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 1,000 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Founded in 2015, Geekplus with offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore. 

 

Geek+ Logo

 

SOURCE Geek+

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.