Geek+ Goods-to-Person Robots Pick 5 Million Totes

ATLANTA, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, has picked 5 million totes globally throughout 170 deployments of its two tote-based solutions: RoboShuttle Tote-to-Person and Shelf-to-Person PopPick.

These tote-based order fulfillment solutions make up part of the company’s comprehensive Goods-to-Person offerings. To date, the company has sold more than 40,000 robots worldwide and is the only mobile robotics provider offering a modular suite of goods-to-person robots that can be combined according to customer requirements.

“The growth we’ve seen in our tote solutions shows that companies need automation to appropriately handle today’s order fulfillment realities,” said Lit Fung, head of international business at Geekplus. “3PLs and retailers turn to Tote-to-Person to maximize vertical warehouse storage, while PopPick provides them with a fully automated picking solution.”

In the Tote-to-Person solution, two robots work together: one robot that operates in the aisles, reaching up to store totes 40 feet in the air, and a small robot that quickly delivers totes to picking stations. Tote-to-Person combines high-density storage for small- and medium-sized goods with order fulfillment efficiency. PopPick is an upgrade of the flagship Geekplus Shelf-to-Person solution with totes stored on movable racks and picked from an automated tote picking station. Offering heightened throughput, the solution is particularly suited to e-commerce scenarios.

In the United States, PopPick customers include Soccer.com, UPS and Orgill. North America is also home to the largest Geekplus Tote-to-Person deployment, where a 3PL that provides solutions for cross-border e-commerce solution to their distribution facility in the Midwest after first implementing a Geekplus Shelf-to-Person system.

The most recent tote-based European implementations include an Italian Tote-to-Person solution for a pharmaceutical and cosmetics e-commerce fulfillment warehouse. The retailer sells around 2 million items per day through 3,000 pharmacies and an online platform. Elsewhere in Europe, Geekplus has deployed a PopPick implementation for a pharmaceutical manufacturer in the Nordics and a fast-fashion retailer in Poland.

