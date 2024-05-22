AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Compass Mining Launches Accelerated By Compass – A Bitcoin Mining Site Accelerator Program

PRNewswire May 22, 2024

WILMINGTON, Del., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Compass Mining, a platform for bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and ancillary mining services, is pleased to announce the launch of ‘Accelerated by Compass’, a comprehensive initiative that supports Bitcoin mining sites at any stage of development.

Compass Mining

Compass Mining is an industry leader in hosted mining services for thousands of clients around the world and its Accelerated by Compass program aims to further its mission to provide more people with the tools and know-how to mine Bitcoin. This new program will support a wide range of services and resources, including expertise, funding, mentorship, networking, and access to all necessary elements for successful Bitcoin mining site operations.

Accelerated by Compass is a specialized program that leverages Compass’ Bitcoin mining experience to offer partners expert assistance in site development and operations, including site procurement, design and construction, along with modular data center installations.

Following a selective quarterly cohort model, the program focuses on refining business models, site development, and marketing strategies to improve Bitcoin mining operations and revenue opportunities.

The program offers four signature services to enhance efficiency and minimize downtime:

  • Procurement and Construction
  • Operations and Management
  • Energy Optimization
  • Infrastructure Monetization

For more information on Accelerated by Compass, please click here.

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a bitcoin-first mining hardware and hosting company that offers procurement, deployment, and resale of mining machines for institutional and retail clients. Compass’ mission is to strengthen Bitcoin’s network by democratizing hash rate. Compass also produces industry-leading research and educational content through a variety of tailored media product offerings.

For more information on Compass Mining, visit https://compassmining.io/

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/compass-mining-launches-accelerated-by-compass—a-bitcoin-mining-site-accelerator-program-302151911.html

SOURCE Compass Mining

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.