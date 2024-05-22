GSCF Launches Working Capital as a Service

Integrates Platform and Funding Capabilities to Create the First Connected Capital Ecosystem

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GSCF, a leading global provider of working capital solutions today launched the industry’s first Working Capital as a Service (WCaaS) solution. This innovative new offering enables companies to optimize liquidity management by applying a technology-enabled operating model seamlessly integrated with their funding partners.

Now newly unified under the GSCF brand, the Company has combined the operating capabilities of Peridot Financing Solutions LLC with Global Supply Chain Finance Ltd. Core to this integration is the Company’s convergence onto a common, technology platform that supports the end-to-end working capital cycle with highly configurable solutions incorporating expert managed services and access to alternative capital.

Through significant technology investment, GSCF has further extended the scope of solutions it delivers to corporate customers and financial institutions. The resulting capabilities of GSCF’s Working Capital as a Service enable the Office of the CFO to work with financial partners to execute new working capital efficiency strategies that build balance sheet strength, manage risk and complexity, and support business growth.

The Office of the CFO continues to face persistent challenges in its efforts to drive finance transformation, manage disparate systems, and integrate data and operational models. In the face of ongoing economic and supply chain disruptions, companies and their financial partners are seizing the opportunity to leverage working capital as a key growth enabler.

In response to this critical need, GSCF’s Working Capital-as-a-Service solution provides customers with:

A connected capital ecosystem of suppliers, buyers and financial institutions to create an integrated, frictionless experience

of suppliers, buyers and financial institutions to create an integrated, frictionless experience An end-to-end holistic platform to enable and optimize the ecosystem across the full working capital cycle

to enable and optimize the ecosystem across the full working capital cycle A trusted partner offering deep working capital domain expertise and value-added managed services

offering deep working capital domain expertise and value-added managed services Full risk spectrum coverage across varying customer risk profiles and geographies through unique access to alternative capital solutions

across varying customer risk profiles and geographies through unique access to alternative capital solutions Data-driven intelligence to dynamically manage and transform working capital into a strategic advantage

According to BCG, companies that have optimized their working capital are 20% more likely to achieve their revenue growth targets, and 70% of growth companies that use working capital solutions saw improved business metrics, including lower days payable outstanding, faster cash conversion cycles and higher working capital ratios.

“Working Capital as a Service reflects going beyond relying on narrow point solutions to accessing a holistic suite of integrated offerings to manage the entire cash conversion cycle with value added by optimizing funding sources and leveraging GSCF’s servicing expertise,” said GSCF Chief Executive Officer, Doug Morgan.

“GSCF’s Working Capital as a Service has potential to act as a catalyst for strategic transformation helping companies and their financial partners to use working capital programs to possibly drive efficiency and sustainable growth. As the Office of the CFO continues to evolve, investment in working capital solutions that are deeply integrated with existing workflows and finance platforms is of paramount importance,” Senior Research Director, IDC Enterprise Applications, Kevin Permenter.

About GSCF:

GSCF is the leading global provider of working capital solutions. The company empowers companies and their financial institution partners to accelerate growth, unlock liquidity and manage the risk and complexity of the end-to-end working capital cycle. GSCF’s innovative Working Capital-as-a-Service offering combines the power of an end-to-end connected capital technology platform with expert managed services and alternative capital solutions. GSCF’s team of working capital experts operates in over 75 countries, offering a truly global and holistic perspective to solve working capital efficiency challenges. Visit www.gscf.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

GSCF

Natalie Silverman

Chief Marketing Officer

Natalie.Silverman@gscf.com

(609) 577-5083

