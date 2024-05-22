AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sungrow Supplies Equipment to CleanPeak to Power Australia’s Arnott’s Biscuit Factory with Renewable Energy

PRNewswire May 22, 2024

SYDNEY, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has forged a partnership with CleanPeak Energy in Australia to equip the Arnott’s Biscuit Factory with cutting-edge PV inverters and energy storage solutions. The commencement of the 4.95MW/11MWh solar-plus-storage project marks a pivotal milestone in the factory’s transition towards sustainable operations. The goal is to achieve 100% renewable energy powering its Huntingwood manufacturing facility by 2029. Additionally, this sustainable initiative is poised to emerge as one of the largest integrated behind-the-meter solar and battery installations in Australia.

The 44,000-square-metre manufacturing plant operates around the clock, seven days a week, housing five diverse automated production lines that collectively generate approximately 53% of the Group’s overall biscuit output. With over 400 employees, the site produces approximately 56 million kilograms of biscuits annually, including Australian favourites such as Tim Tam, Shapes, and Jatz.

CleanPeak aims to supply more than 7GWh of renewable energy through the installation of a 5 MW rooftop solar system rated at 4.6MW, seamlessly integrated with an 11 MWh battery energy storage system.

By leveraging Sungrow’s cutting-edge SG4950HV-MV inverter, the factory is adhering to CleanPeak’s commitment to exclusively rely on sustainable sources of supply. With a capacity of 4.95MW, the SG4950HV-MV boasts efficient power transmission and minimised losses, attributed to its high-voltage capability. The inverter’s intelligent O&M system guarantees precise energy management, optimising performance across various weather conditions. To further enhance cost-effectiveness, it features a cost-efficient 40-foot container design, integrated MV transformer, switchgear, and LV auxiliary power supply, thereby minimising transportation and installation expenses. Additionally, Sungrow offers comprehensive global customer service and robust grid support to ensure best-in-class post-installation experience.

“We are deeply honoured to be a part of this prestigious project. In Australia, Sungrow has firmly established itself as a leading player in the renewable energy market, boasting a significant market share and a consistently growing number of installations. This latest project further cements Sungrow’s position as a reliable and trustworthy partner in the region. Leveraging Sungrow’s expertise in grid support and renewable energy technology, Arnott’s sustainable energy consumption is guaranteed,” says Joe Zhou, APAC Vice President of Sungrow.

Philip Graham, CEO of CleanPeak Energy, an Australian-owned renewable energy company that develops and operates energy transition infrastructure, announced, “after a comprehensive selection process, we were delighted to work with Sungrow to deliver one of the largest integrated solar / battery projects located behind the meter in Australia. Our customer, Arnott’s will receive “firmed” secure renewable energy at the Huntingwood facility ensuring the iconic Tim Tam Biscuit is made with renewable energy for many years to come. “

About CleanPeak

CleanPeak Energy is a specialist renewable energy company that builds, owns and operates a portfolio of solar, battery and thermal energy infrastructure – providing smart, reliable and cost-effective renewable energy to our commercial and industrial customers. Our tailored solutions make us the trusted partner of major Australian corporations and governments seeking to become more sustainable, reduce their carbon emissions and transition to net-zero. Our mission is to rapidly decarbonise energy generation in Australia and become Australia’s leading provider of distributed energy solutions.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sungrow-supplies-equipment-to-cleanpeak-to-power-australias-arnotts-biscuit-factory-with-renewable-energy-302152519.html

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

