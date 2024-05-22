Trinasolar protects global biodiversity with solar energy

CHANGZHOU, China, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With the approaching International Day for Biological Diversity on May 22, PV technology has once again garnered attention for its ability to reduce carbon emissions and restore ecological systems. As a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, Trinasolar is at the forefront of addressing these issues.

For many years, Trinasolar has been actively promoting innovation, facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future. Additionally, it has promoted the “PV + ” model, which boosts economic benefits and biodiversity in greening agriculture, aquaculture, and more industries.

PV + Agriculture: empowering sustainable farming

The Kohirā Solar Farm Project, the largest solar farm in New Zealand to date, powered by Trinasolar Vertex Series modules and TrinaTracker Vanguard 2P trackers, showcases the successful coexistence of human development and natural ecosystems.

The carefully thought-out PV solution ensures that crop cultivation and grazing are not impacted while protecting farmland, but also controls vegetation growth and provides organic fertilizer for the soil.

Offshore PV: protecting marine biodiversity

Offshore PV is one of the promising application scenarios in the PV industry. Trinasolar’s Vertex modules received the first offshore PV certification globally from TÜV Rheinland last May.

The PV project in Guangdong, China gives local fishermen a route to financial success by producing electricity above the sea surface and farming fish underwater.

PV projects in desert: restoring greenery

In desert, Gobi, and barren regions, PV has a significant advantage in preventing wind erosion and sandstorms and stabilizing vegetation.

The 100MW Ulan Buh Desert Management, Energy Storage, and PV Project, are consisted entirely of Trinasolar Vertex modules. Plant survival rates are greatly increased in the sheltered habitat beneath the panels, opening up new opportunities for ecological restoration.

Sustainability in Trinasolar’s DNA

Beyond being a crucial value that the company provides to its customers, sustainability has long been ingrained in Trinasolar’s organizational DNA.

Several of its production facilities have been awarded the title of “Green Factory”, and its Yiwu facility is the first in the PV industry to be certified as a “Zero Carbon Factory” by an independent agency.

Trinasolar further demonstrates its commitment to sustainability with leading products, which have received Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and Carbon Footprint of Products (CFP) certification.

Trinasolar, a devoted supporter of global sustainability initiatives, will continue to step up its efforts in product and model innovation going forward.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd