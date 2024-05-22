AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Launching | The MarTech Summit Jakarta, taking place on 26 June 2024

PRNewswire May 22, 2024

Shaping the Next Wave of Digital Dynamics

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The MarTech Summit Jakarta is taking place on 26 June 2024 at Hotel Mulia Senayan Jakarta.

The MarTech Summit Jakarta | 26 June 2024

The MarTech Summit is coming to Jakarta for the second time, bringing together some of the brightest minds and most innovative companies in the industry. With insightful panel discussions, fireside chats, thought-provoking keynote presentations, and interactive roundtables, you will leave the summit equipped with the latest tools and strategies to elevate your marketing efforts. This summit will provide a unique platform for the likes of CMOs, Heads, Directors etc to network, learn and stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving world of MarTech.

You can personalise your agenda with the most relevant topics and valuable groups to exchange insights. The sessions are delivered in various formats: Panel Discussions, Fireside Chats, Keynote Presentations, Interactive Roundtables, and Networking Sessions.

Secure your passes now: https://themartechsummit.com/jakarta-registration

What Will We Talk About?

The MarTech Summit Jakarta is filled with dynamic discussions, such as Keynote Presentations, Fireside Chats, Panel Discussions, Interactive Roundtables, and plentiful Networking opportunities!

We guarantee that 85% of attendees are senior-level MarTech leaders or higher. This assembly offers an invaluable platform for you to connect with peers across organisations and industries, exchanging experiences and ideas on the challenges you have faced or are preparing to overcome.

We will delve into all the hottest topics:

  • Data-Driven Marketing: Customer Data Analytics, First-Party Data, Cookieless, Hyper-Personalisation, Actionable Data Insights.
  • Customer Experience & Engagement: Social Media Marketing, Omnichannel Marketing, Digital Experience & User Experience, Partnership & CX & Next-Gen CX.
  • Emerging Marketing Technologies: Location Marketing, Next-Gen Marketing, Marketing Automation, Digital Content Marketing, Ad Verification & Digital Media Viewability.
  • Digital Transformation: Digital Marketing Transformation, New Partnerships, Digital-First, Digital Product & Services Marketing, Media Marketing Transformation.

Check out the full topic list here: https://themartechsummit.com/jakarta#topics

With over 25 speakers representing industry-leading companies, including Danone, Home Credit, Zurich Insurance, IKEA, Bata, Telkomsel, Quipper, Pluang, Bluebird, MRT Jakarta, RevComm, Modena, Philips, AlloBank, MNC Media & MORE!

Check out the Speaker Line-up here!

We are looking forward to meeting you in Jakarta on 26 June 2024!

Check our 2023 Highlights

The MarTech Summit Asia is hosted by BEETc, an event company specialised in bringing together Senior Level Thought-Leadership Conferences, internationally.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/launching–the-martech-summit-jakarta-taking-place-on-26-june-2024-302152893.html

SOURCE BEETc; The MarTech Summit

