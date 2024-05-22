AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Launching | The MarTech Summit Manila, taking place on 3 July 2024

PRNewswire May 22, 2024

Revolutionising the Digital Journey: MarTech Strategies for Today’s Marketers

MANILA, Philippines, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The MarTech Summit Manila is taking place on 3 July 2024 at Sheraton Manila Bay.

The MarTech Summit Manila | 3 July 2024

This year, The MarTech Summit is excited to announce its first event in Manila, a major hub in Southeast Asia’s digital economy. Bringing together regional industry leaders and innovators, the event explores MarTech trends. Having been successfully held across Asia, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand & Indonesia, this English-speaking summit will feature panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynotes, empowering attendees to shape future marketing initiatives and drive sustainable growth.

This exclusive platform offers CMOs, Heads, Directors, and other industry professionals the opportunity to network, learn, and remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving MarTech landscape.

You can personalise your agenda with the most relevant topics and valuable groups to exchange insights. The sessions are delivered in various formats: Panel Discussions, Fireside Chats, Keynote Presentations, Interactive Roundtables, and Networking Sessions.

Secure your passes now: https://themartechsummit.com/manila-registration

What Will We Talk About?

The MarTech Summit Manila 2024 is filled with dynamic discussions, such as Keynote Presentations, Fireside Chats, Panel Discussions, Interactive Roundtables, and plentiful Networking opportunities!

We guarantee that 85% of attendees are senior-level MarTech leaders or higher. This assembly offers an invaluable platform for you to connect with peers across organisations and industries, exchanging experiences and ideas on the challenges you have faced or are preparing to overcome.

We will delve into all the hottest topics:

  • Next-Gen Customer Experience & Engagement: Interactive Contents for Customer Engagement, Social Media Marketing & Influencer Marketing, Content Marketing Strategy, Digital Experience Led Growth & Lifecycle Marketing Automation.
  • Data-Driven Marketing: Personalisation, Omnichannel Strategy, Big Data & Marketing, Customer Data Analytics & Actionable Data Insights.
  • Emerging Marketing Technologies: AI-Driven Marketing, MarTech Tool Advancement, Marketing Automation, Social Media Ecommerce & Mobile App Marketing.
  • Consumer Marketing Relationships: Customer Lifetime Value (CLV), Customer Journey Mapping & Analytics, AI-driven CRM, Predictive Analytics & Customer Loyalty & Retention.

Check out the Speaker Line-up here!

Watch more on our YouTube channel!

Stay up to date with our Speaker Line-up, Session Information, and Agenda Updates by following us on:

LinkedIn  

Instagram  

YouTube

Facebook  

X  

We are looking forward to meeting you in Manila on 3 July!

The MarTech Summit Asia is hosted by BEETc, an event company specialised in bringing together Senior Level Thought-Leadership Conferences, internationally.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/launching–the-martech-summit-manila-taking-place-on-3-july-2024-302152894.html

SOURCE BEETc; The MarTech Summit

