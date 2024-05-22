AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Launching | The MarTech Summit Hong Kong, taking place on 9 July 2024

PRNewswire May 22, 2024

Levelling Up With High-Performance & Sleeker MarTech

HONG KONG, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The MarTech Summit Hong Kong is taking place on 9 July 2024 at Grand Ballroom, Kowloon Shangri-La.

The MarTech Summit Hong Kong | 9 July 2024

In today’s dynamic landscape, upgrading to high-performance MarTech solutions is crucial for success. As we gear up for The MarTech Summit Hong Kong, we’re thrilled to announce a fresh speaker lineup and an agenda packed with engaged panel discussions, fireside chats, keynote presentations, and more!

With 85% attendance from senior leadership, including C-suite executives, department heads, directors, and others, you’re guaranteed unparalleled opportunities to learn and network with industry leaders.

This marks our third consecutive year hosting the event in Hong Kong, demonstrating our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and fostering invaluable connections in this vibrant city.

You can personalise your agenda with the most relevant topics and valuable groups to exchange insights. The sessions are delivered in various formats: Panel Discussions, Fireside Chats, Keynote Presentations, Interactive Roundtables, and Networking Sessions.

Secure your passes now: https://themartechsummit.com/hongkong-registration

What Will We Talk About?

The MarTech Summit Hong Kong 2024 is filled with dynamic discussions, such as Keynote Presentations, Fireside Chats, Panel Discussions, Interactive Roundtables, and plentiful Networking opportunities!

We guarantee that 85% of attendees are senior-level MarTech leaders or higher. This assembly offers an invaluable platform for you to connect with peers across organisations and industries, exchanging experiences and ideas on the challenges you have faced or are preparing to overcome.

We will delve into all the hottest topics:

  • Data-Driven Marketing: First-Party Data, Customer Data Platforms, Data Democratisation, Actionable Data Insights & Data Privacy in a Cookieless World.
  • Customer Experience & Engagement: Personalisation, Customer & Brand Loyalty, Omnichannel Engagement, Digital Experience Led Growth & Customer Lifetime Value.
  • Emerging Marketing Technologies: Location-Based Experience, Influencer Marketing Tools, Future of Work for Marketing Teams, Digital Work Management & Digital Transformation Amid AI Revolution.
  • Breakout Roundtables: Deep dive into Customer Retention, Ads Verification & Consumer Intelligence.

With over 30 speakers representing industry-leading companies, including Prudential, Bonhams, Jardine Restaurant Group, Schneider Electric, CFA Institute, Hilti, Cigna, HK Express, Marriott International, Publicis Media & MORE!

Check out the Speaker Line-up here!

Stay up to date with our Speaker Line-up, Session Information, and Agenda Updates by following us on:

LinkedIn  

Instagram  

YouTube

Facebook  

X  

We are looking forward to meeting you in Hong Kong on 9 July 2024!

Check our 2023 Highlights

The MarTech Summit Asia is hosted by BEETc, an event company specialised in bringing together Senior Level Thought-Leadership Conferences, internationally.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/launching–the-martech-summit-hong-kong-taking-place-on-9-july-2024-302152895.html

SOURCE BEETc; The MarTech Summit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.