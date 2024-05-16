Smartee Empowers the Next Generation of Orthodontists at the 2nd HADO Exhibition

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 20, 2024, Smartee Denti-Technology, a global leader in clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions, presented its innovative Smartee GS Mandibular Repositioning Technology at the 2nd HADO Exhibition, held from May 16-19, 2024 in Budapest.

The Hungarian Association for Dentofacial Orthopedics and Orthodontics (HADO) Exhibition serves as a platform for sharing advanced orthodontic practices and perspectives among orthodontists from all over the world. With over 300 attendees and partners, 32+ hours of intensive learning, and 4 days of professional experience sharing, the event fostered a culture of continuous learning in the orthodontic community.

During the exhibition, the Smartee booth attracted a steady stream of visitors eager to explore Smartee’s unique innovations and solutions, particularly the Smartee GS mandibular repositioning solutions of S8, S9, S10, and S11. Smartee’s commitment to innovation and excellence in orthodontic care resonates deeply with HADO’s mission to empower the next generation of orthodontic professionals.

Prof. Gang Shen from Taikang Bybo, Smartee’s Chief Scientist in R&D, was invited by HADO to deliver a keynote lecture titled “The Clear S8 Orthopedic Therapy: Fundamental Mechanisms, Therapeutic Procedures, and Clinical Efficacy.” Prof. Gang Shen’s presentation provided attendees with invaluable insights into a non-invasive approach for treating severe Class II malocclusion, addressing a pressing challenge in the current orthodontic field.

Reflecting on Smartee’s contribution, Dr. Felkai, Vice President of HADO, remarked, “Smartee clear aligners offer a blend of effectiveness in correcting malocclusion, comfort during wear, unique solutions and customization options. I’m particularly intrigued by Smartee’s GS mandibular repositioning technology, which holds promise for addressing severe Class II malocclusions, also after the end of growth. On behalf of HADO, I look forward to welcoming more innovative orthodontic solution providers to future events.”

Smartee’s participation underscores its dedication to empowering doctors and orthodontists with cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support. With its series of unique solutions S1-S20, Smartee continues expanding its portfolio and has launched over 10 aligner products catering to different malocclusion problems for children, adolescents, and adults.

For further information, please visit https://smarteealigners.com/

About Smartee Denti-Technology:

Founded in 2004, Smartee is the leading provider of clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions in China. Headquartered in Shanghai, Smartee has two research & development centers and manufacturing plants that are fully automated. By serving over 64,000 doctors from 48,000 medical institutions in over 47 countries, Smartee has achieved over 1 million perfect smiles worldwide.

With the advance of digital solutions, Smartee continues expanding its portfolio and has launched over 10 aligner products catering to different malocclusion problems for children, adolescents and adults. Collaborating with Prof Gang Shen and his Orthodontic Team, Smartee has developed an innovative product: Smartee GS, which provides orthodontists with mandibular repositioning technology to treat patients with complex indications including facial prognathism, facial retrognathism and mandibular deviation more effectively.

SOURCE Smartee Denti-Technology