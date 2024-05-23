AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
QNAP S3-compatible Storage Solution “QuObjects” Certified as Veeam® Ready – Object with Immutability

PRNewswire May 23, 2024

TAIPEI, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced that its S3-compatible object storage solution “QuObjects” has qualified as Veeam® Ready – Object with Immutability, applicable for QNAP NAS with QTS and QuTS hero operating systems. This certification underscores the reliability of QuObjects as a secure object backup solution for enterprises, enhancing data management efficiency and upmost security.

QNAP NAS is the ideal on-prem object storage for Veeam backups

QuObjects is the S3 object storage solution for QNAP NAS, boasting read/write speeds 20 times faster than conventional cloud services, along with a highly flexible and scalable architecture to ensure efficient transmission and flexibility in object storage. From object service development to demanding workloads like machine learning and data lakes, QuObjects assists enterprises in achieving diverse application needs with higher cost effectiveness.

QuObjects supports Object Lock to ensure data immutability, further safeguarding against ransomware threats, cyberattacks, or human error. Coupled with access controls and authentication features, it provides comprehensive protection for object data security.

Jimmy Tam, Product Manager of QNAP, stated “Data security is critical for enterprises. With QuObjects certified by Veeam Ready – Object with Immutability, we empower organizations leveraging Veeam solutions to confidently opt for QNAP NAS for on-prem S3 object storage and backup, enjoying rapid transmission, extensive scalability, and steadfast security.”

QNAP is the preferred partner for Veeam object backup solutions. Learn more at Veeam Ready Object Partner and QNAP QuObjects- S3 Object Storage.

For more information and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.

SOURCE QNAP Systems, Inc.

