Omdia forecasts OLEDs for mobile PC market to grow 37% CAGR by 2031

PRNewswire May 23, 2024

LONDON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — According to Omdia‘s Display long-term demand forecast tracker, demand for OLED displays in mobile PCs is projected to grow by 37% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. This surge reflects the trend that many brands are increasingly integrating OLED panels into their premium notebooks and tablets.

OLED demand forecast for mobile PC

Due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, the growth of OLED demand for mobile PCs experienced a slowdown in 2022 and 2023. However, with the emergence of AI-capable PCs and advancements in AI performance, mobile PC manufacturers are gearing up to introduce new products that started in 2024. Additionally, the discontinuation of Windows 10 support in the second half of 2025 is expected to stimulate a recovery in mobile PC demand.

Amidst this market landscape, Apple has taken a significant leap forward by introducing OLED screens in its iPad Pro lineup for the first time. With the anticipated annual sales volume of these iPad Pro models, tablet OLED demand in 2024 is projected to triple compared to the previous year. Furthermore, there is strong speculation that Apple will eventually extend OLED adoption to its entire tablet product lineup, including the iPad Air and iPad mini. This strategic move will likely influence competitors’ OLED adoption strategies, potentially driving tablet OLED demand, to exceed 30 million units by 2029.

According to Ricky Park, Senior Principal Analyst in Omdia’s Display research practice, “Apple is highly likely to incorporate OLED into its MacBook Pro models as early as 2026. This move could spark a significant surge in OLED demand within the notebook market, potentially reaching over 60 million units by 2031.”

As the demand for OLED displays continues to surge, major display panel manufacturers are strategically positioning themselves to capitalize on this trend. In 2023, both Samsung Display and BOE officially announced their investment in the G8.6 OLED fab, with plans to order equipment and lay the groundwork for mass production. Simultaneously, China’s Visionox is also preparing to invest in the same generation fab. The anticipated mass production date is slated for 2026 or 2027, which will be crucial in meeting the growing demand for OLED displays in laptops.

