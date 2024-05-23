Cloudera and OCBC Win At 2024 Financial Technology Innovation Awards

Joint award recognises impact of Cloudera Data Platform and Cloudera Machine Learning in empowering OCBC to enhance banking experiences for a smarter future

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cloudera , the data company focused on trusted enterprise AI, today announced a joint win with OCBC , the second largest financial services group in Southeast Asia by assets and one of the most highly rated banks in the world. Together, Cloudera and OCBC have won “Best Big Data and Analytics Infrastructure Implementation” at the Financial Technology Innovation Awards 2024.

The Financial Technology Innovation Awards was established by The Asian Banker organization to recognise outstanding achievements and best practices in technology implementations, serving as a beacon for innovation to inspire other financial institutions and tech companies. Viewed by the financial services industry as one of the most prestigious, comprehensive and transparent awards programmes of its kind today, the nominees underwent a rigorous evaluation process. It is also the only regional awards programme that measures both project execution and sustainable business impact.

“It’s all about generating value from data to drive business outcomes,” said Remus Lim, Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan at Cloudera. “We are honoured to win this Financial Technology Innovation Award with OCBC because this highlights the real-world impact of having trusted data and how it will pave the way for a more innovative and secure banking future for everyone. With accurate and secure data and insights, Cloudera was able to enable OCBC to build and serve reliable AI and Large Language models on Cloudera Data Platform and Machine Learning that enhanced customer experiences through personalisation as well as improved fraud detection to mitigate risk.”

“This recognition bears testament to the vision of our leaders and execution excellence of the team,” said Tan Ban Horng, Head of Data Platform, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC). “When OCBC embarked on our Data and AI journey, we needed a solution that provides flexibility for the future and a technology partner we can innovate with. Building on Cloudera Data Platform and Cloudera Machine Learning, our data teams are empowered to collaborate and explore rapidly expanding data volumes, and scale constantly evolving AI use cases. This ultimately results in increased operational efficiency for our employees, as well as a more responsive and rewarding banking experience to delight our customers.”

