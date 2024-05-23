AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Kia EV3 delivers elevated electric SUV experience for all with innovative technology and advanced design beyond its class

PRNewswire May 23, 2024
  • Kia EV3 brings innovative technology of brand’s flagship EV9 SUV to set new standards in the compact EV SUV segment
  • Bold, progressive exterior with innovative, practical interior maximizing space, functionality, and comfort
  • Best-in-class 600km AER driving range; 10-80% battery charging in 31 mins
  • Kia AI Assistant, Premium Streaming, advanced driving assistance systems and Over-the-Air updates elevate ownership experience
  • Fully electric EV3 to enhance EV accessibility and accelerate Kia’s transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider

SEOUL, South Korea, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kia has today revealed full details of the new Kia EV3, the company’s dedicated compact EV SUV. With its combination of bold design, innovative technology, and groundbreaking features, the EV3 sets new standards in its sector.

Drawing on Kia’s advanced technology and customer-focused values of the brand’s larger, EV9 SUV, the EV3 carves out its own identity. It brings a unique, immersive experience to the compact EV SUV sector. By significantly exceeding customers’ expectations, the EV3 will broaden the appeal and elevate the perception of EV SUVs.

“Through groundbreaking design, an industry-leading electric drivetrain, and practical, innovative lifestyle solutions, the EV3 aims to extend Kia’s exceptional EV SUV experience to a wider audience. With a WLTP driving range of up to 600km and fast-charging capability, the EV3 addresses common concerns about electric vehicles. It will reassure those who may have been hesitant to make the switch to electric mobility and will lead the mass adoption of EVs,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia.

Exterior design: A bold and progressive statement 
A combination of dynamic aesthetics with thoughtful functionality elevates the EV3’s emotional feel and ambience.

Interior design: Nature-inspired aesthetic to enhance wellbeing
Kia has created a highly functional and effective cabin that exudes an appealing living space-like ambience.  

Electric drivetrain: Exemplary range and ultra-fast charging
The EV3 features a state-of-the-art front-wheel drive electric powertrain based on the E-GMP, utilizing Kia’s fourth-generation battery technology.

Large electric SUV technology and safety in the compact sector
The EV3 boasts a raft of ultra-advanced safety, driving, convenience and charging features usually reserved for the large EV SUV sector.

Delivering new levels of innovative technology and digital connectivity
Kia has equipped the EV3 with a holistic suite of connectivity and entertainment features.

To read the full release, please visit www.kianewscenter.com.

SOURCE Kia Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.