Pylontech Inaugurates Global Headquarters in Shanghai

PRNewswire May 23, 2024

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 22, Pylontech officially inaugurated its global headquarters, marking a significant milestone for this industry-leading energy storage system provider.

Founded in 2009, Pylontech has been a key player in the energy storage industry, mastering core technologies in battery cells, modules, and Battery Management System (BMS), system integration, etc. It’s products and solutions cater to a wide range of applications including residential, commercial & industrial(C&I), and utility-scale projects. In 2013, Pylontech delivered its first energy storage system to the international market, and now boasts over ten years of experience serving overseas markets, with cumulative shipments exceeding one million units. Thanks to continuous technological innovation and outstanding products and services, Pylontech has earned recognition from customers worldwide.

In recent years, Pylontech has been improving its domestic and international layouts. It has established R&D and manufacturing bases in Yangzhou, Jiangsu, and Hefei, Anhui. Meanwhile, Pylontech has accelerated its global expansion by establishing branches in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, the USA, and other countries, building comprehensive local capabilities to provide more efficient and convenient services to global customers.

The newly opened global headquarters, located in the Pudong New Area of Shanghai, spans over 20,000 square meters with a total building area of over 50,000 square meters. It integrates R&D, production, and offices to fully supporting Pylotnech’s  continuous growth needs.

(PRNewsfoto/Pylontech)

Geoffrey Song, Vice President of Pylontech, stated, ” The completion and utilization of our global headquarters is a pivotal moment in Pylontech’s history, injecting new energy into our company. We look forward to deepening cooperation with global partners, jointly exploring the application and development of energy storage technology, and contributing to the global energy transition and sustainable development. “

About Pylontech

Pylontech (stock code: 688063) was founded in 2009 as a dedicated battery energy storage system provider and became the first publicly listed company in China in 2020 with a primary focus on energy storage as its core business. Pylontech integrates industrial chain with its robust research and development capabilities and comprehensive manufacturing expertise, spanning from cells, battery management systems and system integration. Its products and solutions have established a presence in over 80 nations and regions, with over one million energy storage systems successfully commissioned.

SOURCE Pylontech

