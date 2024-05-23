Global Innovators Gather at BEYOND Expo 2024 Opening Ceremony to Discuss the Future of Technology

MACAO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The BEYOND Expo 2024 commenced with a spectacular opening ceremony on May 22 at the Venetian Theatre in the Venetian Macao. The ceremony brought together global leaders in technological innovation under the theme “What’s Next?”, delivering profound insights and unique perspectives to kick off this tech event of the year.

The Opening Ceremony, hosted and moderated by Jason HO, Co-founder of BEYOND Expo, featured an extraordinary lineup of distinguished guests. Through fireside chats and panel discussions, these leaders shared their visionary insights and groundbreaking work in various fields. Jason HO inaugurated the 4th BEYOND Expo by highlighting the current global uncertainties, economic downturns, and the transformative impact of AI on industries and the workforce. Despite these challenges, he expressed confidence that with the right mindset, partnerships, and strategic platforms like BEYOND, the community can collectively embrace and navigate these uncertainties.

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony:

Fireside Chat with Robin ZENG, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of CATL



Dr. Robin ZENG discussed the transformative potential of energy storage, highlighting its critical role in stabilizing renewable energy sources. He explained, “Because of energy storage, we can store energy in the morning and use it in the afternoon and the nighttime. This gives you more freedom to make timing differences. You can even store energy for the whole year to use it later on.”

Innovation, according to ZENG, is the key to addressing current challenges in the technology industry. He pointed out the ongoing issues with electric vehicles (EVs), such as range, charging, and low-temperature performance. “That’s why we keep innovating new technologies, which can really ease the concerns of our consumers,” Zeng concluded.

Fireside Chat with GUO Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International

At the fireside chat, GUO Guangchang discussed the sustainability of technology and startups: “Fosun has steadfastly committed to ‘Developing Business for Good’ by using commercial means to make society better. Fosun has been an entrepreneurial company for 31 years, we have engaged in many charitable initiatives and are enthusiastic about assisting startups. Supporting young entrepreneurs is highly valuable. Therefore, we have the Protechting Startup Accelerator Program, which aims to empower young entrepreneurs worldwide.”

GUO also emphasized Fosun’s commitment to ESG issues, highlighting one of Fosun’s public welfare programs that he cares deeply about is the Rural Doctors Program. “We have long aimed to support village doctors in caring for elderly and young patients who cannot access large cities. These initiatives reflect our commitment to making a positive impact on society.”

Panel Discussion: Siddharth CHATTERJEE, UN Ressident Coordinator in China and Jon CREYTS, CEO of RMI

The panel discussion on climate tech featured two leaders in the field. Siddharth CHATTERJEE highlighted: “We’ve seen a crisis of health with the COVID pandemic, which showed the fragility of human health and health systems. The second is a crisis of the climate, which has upended lives and livelihoods. I think what we need to do now is find a new multilateral space, bringing together nation states and not just nation states, but also public-private partnerships, to give velocity to the climate agenda. Because quite clearly, that 1.5℃ rise may become completely unachievable unless we get together to deal with it.”

Jon CREYTS added, “We have to accelerate innovation, especially in hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, cement, aluminum, heavy freight, shipping, etc. These ideas are going to come from all over the world, and we need to ensure that there is alignment between venture capital, equity investment, and bank financing to support these innovations. We also have to scale existing solutions. This is the area where significant reform needs to happen so that we can mitigate the risk associated with project pipelines.”

Panel Discussion: LIU Qingfeng, Chairman of iFLYTEK Co., Ltd., XU Bing, Co-founder of SenseTime, and ZHANG Wen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Biren Technology

The panel offered deep insights into the future of AI. LIU Qingfeng underscored a fundamental principle in AI development, stating, “The focus of AI development should be on building a better world, not merely changing it. The future belongs to those who master AI, rather than to AI itself.” He addressed concerns about AI’s impact on employment, adding, “AI should evolve with humanity, empowering individuals to become better versions of themselves.”

XU Bing highlighted AI’s pivotal role across industries and the necessity for a diverse global AI market. He emphasized, “AI’s development has a profound global impact, creating substantial value across economic and labor sectors. This growth will foster numerous new enterprises valued from hundreds of billions to trillions of dollars, bringing disruptive innovations to education, healthcare, social interaction, gaming, and entertainment.”

ZHANG Wen added, “The gap in AI capabilities between China and the US is likely to narrow in the long term.” He further elaborated, “Contrary to concerns about AI development being too fast, I think the progress has been too slow. The impact of internet is far greater than that of AI. I believe AI will have a huge impact on humanity in 5 to 10 years, but in the short term, the impact won’t be as significant.”

Fireside Chat: Neil SHEN, Founding and Managing Partner of HongShan Capital

Finally, Neil SHEN shared his insights on embracing uncertainties, which is also the theme of BEYOND Expo 2024. “As investors, particularly in venture capital, dealing with uncertainties is a constant reality. These uncertainties arise from multiple sources. Our portfolio companies face inherent business uncertainties, but broader challenges also play a significant role. Financial market fluctuations can impact even early-stage companies, affecting capital availability and venture funding.”

SHEN further elaborated, “Disruptive technologies add another layer of uncertainty. For our portfolio CEOs, the key is to anticipate and strategically position for such uncertainties. Much like adjusting speed to navigate potential hazards on a highway, being proactive, staying ahead of trends, and planning strategically are crucial.”

He emphasized, “For companies aiming to establish their differentiation, it is crucial to delve deeply into one area to develop expertise. The first essential step is to become a dominant leader in a specific field before considering expansion.”

The BEYOND Expo 2024 opening ceremony set the stage for an inspiring and thought-provoking event, driving forward the conversation on what’s next in technology and innovation. BEYOND Expo will run from May 23 to May 25 at the Venetian Macao Cotai Expo. Themed “Embracing the Uncertainties,” the event will cover three sub-brands: BEYOND ConsumerTech, BEYOND ClimateTech, and BEYOND Healthcare. The expo is anticipated to attract industry leaders, innovators, investors, and professionals from various sectors, to explore and discuss the latest advancements in technology. This diverse gathering promises to foster collaboration and inspire groundbreaking innovations that will shape the future.

About BEYOND Expo 2024

The BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo (BEYOND Expo) is Asia’s leading annual technology event. Serving as a dynamic platform since 2021, BEYOND Expo not only showcases global technological innovations but also provides a unique opportunity to foster innovation upgrades across diverse industries and regions. BEYOND Expo has attracted participation from Asia’s Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, unicorn companies, and emerging startups. Through a multifaceted approach involving expos, summits, and various activities, BEYOND Expo has successfully cultivated an innovative ecosystem, propelling collective development in the Asia-Pacific region and the global technology innovation industry.

BEYOND Expo 2024 is being held at The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Expo, a leading conference, meetings and exhibition venue in Macao. It is one of the largest MICE venues in Asia and has approximately 71,000 square meters of exhibition space. It features six independent exhibition halls over two levels, accommodating up to 5,000 exhibitors. It offers a wide range of flexible spaces, an international team of professional event planners, and a one-stop MICE solution with diverse facilities and services.

SOURCE Beyond Expo