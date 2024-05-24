Dance Drama Wing Chun Captivates at China’s Top Cultural Fair, Eyes European Debut

SHENZHEN, China, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from Xinhua Silk Road:

The dance drama Wing Chun stole the show at the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair, held in Shenzhen, China, asserting its prominence in the cultural and creative landscape. The performance drew the attention of numerous international delegations, including representatives from the Artists Trade Union of Russia, and the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, and the China-Spain Business Association, creating a new and engaging platform for cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between Chinese and international communities.

“I find Wing Chun to be a truly distinctive and remarkable art form. Its essence deeply resonates with me, drawing from the rich tapestry of Chinese culture and philosophy. My profound appreciation of this art form enhances my understanding of the deep thoughts it conveys,” said a member of the audience from Singapore, after having witnessed the performance. He added, “Wing Chun seamlessly integrates dance, martial arts, and cultural elements, offering a unique lens into China’s traditional culture and contemporary artistic prowess.”

In an exquisite portrayal of cultural synthesis, Wing Chun masterfully intertwines oriental traditions with the vibrancy of modern artistry, creating a compelling narrative that bridges martial arts and contemporary dance. Since its premiere in December 2022, Wing Chun has graced stages over 150 times, captivating more than 30,000 audience members across various Asian locales with its distinct oriental allure.

In the latter half of this year, Wing Chun will make its debut on the European stage, embarking on a tour with dates in the United Kingdom, France, and Russia. This marks a significant expansion for the production, aiming to acquaint Western audiences with traditional Chinese cultural practices and martial arts, highlighting the inimitable charm of Chinese culture.

This year’s fair features an expansion of the exhibition area to 160,000 square meters, spread across eight halls at the primary venue, including the Cultural Industries Halls A and B, the Intangible Cultural Heritage – Art and Crafts Hall, and the International Cultural Trade Hall. The event has drawn global attention with exhibitors from 60 countries and regions and visitors from 108. It serves as a testament to the event’s broad appeal and importance in fostering international cultural connections.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road