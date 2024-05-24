AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Dance Drama Wing Chun Captivates at China’s Top Cultural Fair, Eyes European Debut

PRNewswire May 24, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from Xinhua Silk Road:

The dance drama Wing Chun stole the show at the 20th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair, held in Shenzhen, China, asserting its prominence in the cultural and creative landscape. The performance drew the attention of numerous international delegations, including representatives from the Artists Trade Union of Russia, and the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, and the China-Spain Business Association, creating a new and engaging platform for cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between Chinese and international communities.

“I find Wing Chun to be a truly distinctive and remarkable art form. Its essence deeply resonates with me, drawing from the rich tapestry of Chinese culture and philosophy. My profound appreciation of this art form enhances my understanding of the deep thoughts it conveys,” said a member of the audience from Singapore, after having witnessed the performance. He added, “Wing Chun seamlessly integrates dance, martial arts, and cultural elements, offering a unique lens into China’s traditional culture and contemporary artistic prowess.”

In an exquisite portrayal of cultural synthesis, Wing Chun masterfully intertwines oriental traditions with the vibrancy of modern artistry, creating a compelling narrative that bridges martial arts and contemporary dance. Since its premiere in December 2022, Wing Chun has graced stages over 150 times, captivating more than 30,000 audience members across various Asian locales with its distinct oriental allure.

A poster of the dance drama Wing Chun. (PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

In the latter half of this year, Wing Chun will make its debut on the European stage, embarking on a tour with dates in the United Kingdom, France, and Russia. This marks a significant expansion for the production, aiming to acquaint Western audiences with traditional Chinese cultural practices and martial arts, highlighting the inimitable charm of Chinese culture.

This year’s fair features an expansion of the exhibition area to 160,000 square meters, spread across eight halls at the primary venue, including the Cultural Industries Halls A and B, the Intangible Cultural Heritage – Art and Crafts Hall, and the International Cultural Trade Hall. The event has drawn global attention with exhibitors from 60 countries and regions and visitors from 108. It serves as a testament to the event’s broad appeal and importance in fostering international cultural connections.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.