Casio to Release MR-G with Dimensional Latticework Dial Inspired by Functional Beauty of Kigumi Woodwork

PRNewswire May 28, 2024

Popular 2100 Addition to Flagship Line of G-SHOCK Brand Features Octagonal Bezel and Stylish Design

TOKYO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-B2100B boasts a dimensional latticework dial and octagonal bezel inspired by the functional beauty of the traditional Japanese art of interlocking woodwork called kigumi.

Kigumi is a traditional Japanese construction and woodworking technique used for wooden joinery without the use of metal fittings.

MRG-B2100B

 

MRG-B2100B-1A

This new timepiece is the first in the 2100 line to bear the MR-G name. The 2100 line debuted in 2019, featuring a digital-analog combination design offering a modern twist on the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C. With its distinctive octagonal bezel and slim, streamlined design, the 2100 line has proven popular worldwide.

The shock-resistant MRG-B2100B displays a dimensional latticework dial inspired by the master craftsmanship of traditional Japanese kigumi wooden joinery techniques. The dial’s base surface is given a corrugated form with an intricate series of openings to create a geometric pattern beautifully expressing a kumiko latticework worldview. The pattern not only provides a design feature but also lets enough light through the elaborate openings for solar power generation.

Kumiko is a Japanese technique of assembling wooden pieces into geometric patterns without the use of nails.

The distinctive 2100-line octagonal bezel is formed from a total of 27 separate components, allowing for precision polishing to a beautiful metal finish, right down to the most challenging recessed spots. External components are individually polished by master craftspeople and then assembled in a process as exacting as kigumi woodworking. The top bezel is made with COBARIONTM, an alloy boasting a hardness about four times that of pure titanium, and the band employs DAT55G, a titanium alloy with a hardness about three times that of pure titanium. This timepiece combines the refined beauty of metal with the toughness of a G-SHOCK for a design worthy of the MR-G name.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/casio-to-release-mr-g-with-dimensional-latticework-dial-inspired-by-functional-beauty-of-kigumi-woodwork-302152191.html

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

