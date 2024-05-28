ProPak China 2024: Unveiling Innovations, Ushering in Fresh Perspectives

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ProPak China 2024, the premier trade fair in China for processing and packaging industry, will open at the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai (NECC) from 19 to 21 June 2024. In conjunction with FoodPack China, Hi & Fi Asia-China, HNC and Starch Expo, the exhibition will feature a total space of 180,000 square meters and more than 2,000 companies from around the world to showcase their advanced manufacturing equipment, solutions, and technologies.

The 29th international processing & packaging exhibition with over 2000 exhibitors and 100,000 professionals gathered in Shanghai, will showcase a rapid and significant shift of the industry interests towards Asian markets. It will offer advanced technologies and turnkey solutions on food processing, packaging, labelling, weighing, printing, logistics, automation, containers and materials to food, beverage, dairy, confectionery, bakery, condiment, FMCG, pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetic, 3C home appliance, e-commerce, courier, and other industries.

With a 10% increase of exhibitors from domestic and abroad, including pavilions from Japan, USA, Germany, and Italy, ProPak China will feature a full spectrum of exhibits on the processing and packaging. Anritsu, Cama, Fuji, Ishida, Lantech, Mettler Toledo, Omori, Urschel, Wolf, Yamato, and other prominent companies will showcase their intelligent manufacturing, innovative products, and turnkey solutions. To date, buyers from more than 99 countries and regions have pre-registered to visit the show.

As a highlight of ProPak China 2024, a demo plant of unmanned factory will be built in the Smart Manufacturing Hub at Hall 8.1 to unveil the tech-driven efficiency, digital standard, and sustainability benefits from smart logistics together with a series of parallel forums and panel discussions focusing on the smart manufacturing, automation, intelligent logistics and AI application to push the manufacturing industry forward.

The latest collection of the 2024 Shanghai Excellence Award of Packaging Design Artwork will also be on display in the Packaging Design Hub at Hall 7.1 to present a congregation of award-winning packaging designs from Gen Z talents in Shanghai, demonstrating the versatility of carton board and innovation in commercial packaging.

ProPak China 2024 will continue to empower processing and packaging related companies from upstream and downstream to uncover greater opportunities in the new phase of China’s economic development. With Chinese end buyers from various industries gathered here, it will become one of the most important procurement event and communication platform could not be missed this year.

