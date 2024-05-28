AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

ProPak China 2024: Unveiling Innovations, Ushering in Fresh Perspectives

PRNewswire May 28, 2024

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ProPak China 2024, the premier trade fair in China for processing and packaging industry, will open at the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai (NECC) from 19 to 21 June 2024. In conjunction with FoodPack China, Hi & Fi Asia-China, HNC and Starch Expo, the exhibition will feature a total space of 180,000 square meters and more than 2,000 companies from around the world to showcase their advanced manufacturing equipment, solutions, and technologies.

The 29th international processing & packaging exhibition with over 2000 exhibitors and 100,000 professionals gathered in Shanghai, will showcase a rapid and significant shift of the industry interests towards Asian markets. It will offer advanced technologies and turnkey solutions on food processing, packaging, labelling, weighing, printing, logistics, automation, containers and materials to food, beverage, dairy, confectionery, bakery, condiment, FMCG, pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetic, 3C home appliance, e-commerce, courier, and other industries.

With a 10% increase of exhibitors from domestic and abroad, including pavilions from Japan, USA, Germany, and Italy, ProPak China will feature a full spectrum of exhibits on the processing and packaging. Anritsu, Cama, Fuji, Ishida, Lantech, Mettler Toledo, Omori, Urschel, Wolf, Yamato, and other prominent companies will showcase their intelligent manufacturing, innovative products, and turnkey solutions. To date, buyers from more than 99 countries and regions have pre-registered to visit the show.

As a highlight of ProPak China 2024, a demo plant of unmanned factory will be built in the Smart Manufacturing Hub at Hall 8.1 to unveil the tech-driven efficiency, digital standard, and sustainability benefits from smart logistics together with a series of parallel forums and panel discussions focusing on the smart manufacturing, automation, intelligent logistics and AI application to push the manufacturing industry forward.

The latest collection of the 2024 Shanghai Excellence Award of Packaging Design Artwork will also be on display in the Packaging Design Hub at Hall 7.1 to present a congregation of award-winning packaging designs from Gen Z talents in Shanghai, demonstrating the versatility of carton board and innovation in commercial packaging.

ProPak China 2024 will continue to empower processing and packaging related companies from upstream and downstream to uncover greater opportunities in the new phase of China’s economic development. With Chinese end buyers from various industries gathered here, it will become one of the most important procurement event and communication platform could not be missed this year.

For more information, please visit https://www.propakchina.com/en

Register for free now: https://reg.propakchina.com/en/user/register?utm_source=website&utm_medium=official&utm_campaign=registration

Contact us:

Ms. Amy Wang
Sinoexpo Informa Markets
Tel: +86-21-3339 2119
Email: Amy.Wang@IMSinoexpo.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/propak-china-2024-unveiling-innovations-ushering-in-fresh-perspectives-302155848.html

SOURCE Sinoexpo Informa Markets

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.