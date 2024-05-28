AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

AsiaVerify Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Information Security

PRNewswire May 28, 2024

SINGAPORE, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — AsiaVerify an award winning RegTech solution provider, announced the achievement of ISO 27001:2022 [ISO/IEC 27001] certification, a globally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS). The achievement of this certification is testament to the company’s dedication to ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its customers’ data.

ISO 27001 is the leading and most recognised Information Security Management System Standard and is awarded to organisations that meet rigorous international standards in establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving their Information Security Management System (ISMS), ensuring that all client data and information are managed with utmost integrity and confidentiality.

“Our ISO 27001 certification is not just an achievement but a pledge to uphold the highest standards of data security,” said Elizabeth Fitzell, COO of AsiaVerify.

“This milestone reinforces our commitment to robust security practices and protecting client information,” added Ficoal Dong, Founder and CSO of AsiaVerify. “It is a testament to its strong risk management and security processes, allowing clients and partners to have full confidence in our capabilities to handle information responsibly and with the highest degree of security.”

About AsiaVerify

AsiaVerify offers a best-in-class business verification platform providing access to 344 million entities and 3 billion related individuals across 14 APAC jurisdictions.

The technology behind AsiaVerify streamlines the KYB, KYC, and UBO processes for clients, enabling them to make informed decisions and ensuring they know who they are doing business with.

Clients benefit from real-time access to accurate information for enhanced decision-making and compliance, mitigating risk and unlocking growth opportunities across the APAC market.

For more information, visit https://asiaverify.com/.

Contact Information:

For inquiries, please contact:
Natalie Eadie
natalie.eadie@asiaverify.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asiaverify-achieves-iso-27001-certification-demonstrating-commitment-to-information-security-302155841.html

SOURCE AsiaVerify

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

